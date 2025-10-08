TechConnect: Payments’ll headline Digital Nigeria discussions in Enugu, Abuja, Lagos

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The case for digital Nigeria is one every Nigerian should not only be aware of what to do, but must participate in charting its future.

The opportunity to be part of this discussion presents itself again, when integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch champions a coordinated TechConnect discourse in three Nigerian cities, Lagos, Enugu and Abuja.

The discourse which builds on the successes of the past four editions is designed to spotlight transformative solutions and shape the future of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

This year’s TechConnect forum is themed, UNITED FRONTIERS: Growth Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Compliance.

It will draw C-suite executives, policymakers, and industry decision-makers to explore emerging technologies, share insights, and forge stronger partnerships across the sector.

The event which began yesterday at the Carlton Swiss Grand Hotel, will berth in Abuja on October 14 at The Wells Carlton Hotel, before landing in Lagos on November 11 at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Victoria Island, for the grand finale.

Interswitch says each event will feature high-impact product showcases, thought-provoking panel sessions, and real-world case studies demonstrating how Interswitch’s solutions are driving business growth nationwide.

According to the Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching, Interswitch PurePay, Akeem Lawal: “TechConnect 5.0 is an invaluable opportunity to bring together leaders and innovators across Nigeria’s financial sector. This year, we are focused on promoting collaboration, showcasing practical solutions, and driving compliance and innovation throughout the industry. We look forward to engaging with our customers and partners, sharing insights, and demonstrating how Interswitch solutions are enabling business growth while strengthening the wider ecosystem.”

He promised that the forum will give participants hands-on experience of Interswitch’s suite of solutions, even as it aims to demonstrate how innovation, collaboration, and compliance can translate into tangible business results.

These results will be the products of several engagements, interactive sessions, live product demonstrations, and client success stories, all designed to empower organisations with practical strategies for sustainable growth.

This year’s forum will also feature keynote speeches from industry leaders, fireside chats with innovators, and award presentations recognising standout contributions. These activities are designed to inspire fresh thinking, celebrate excellence, and foster stronger connections across the financial services ecosystem.

Photo: DigitalConnect, 06/10/2025