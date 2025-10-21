Tech Innovation Awards to honour Africa’s trailblazers in digital transformation

By Juliet Umeh

The Tech Innovation Awards, TIA, has announced plans to recognise Africa’s trailblazers in digital transformation.

The event, organised by the InstinctWave Group in partnership with Digital Economy Magazine, aims to celebrate the continent’s foremost innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders driving digital transformation through achievements in telecommunications, artificial intelligence, fintech, and other technology-driven sectors.

Now in its latest edition, the prestigious awards ceremony has become a defining platform that highlights excellence, creativity, and impact within Africa’s rapidly evolving technology ecosystem.

Speaking ahead of the event, the organisers said the Tech Innovation Awards would spotlight individuals and organisations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and resilience in advancing Africa’s digital economy agenda.

Group Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, said the initiative was designed to inspire continuous innovation and foster collaboration across sectors driving the continent’s digital inclusion.

Naphtal said: “The Tech Innovation Awards is more than a recognition platform; it is a celebration of Africa’s ingenuity and the remarkable progress being made in leveraging technology to solve real-world challenges.

“We are proud to honour those who continue to shape the future of our digital economy.”

He noted that Africa’s technology landscape is witnessing a renaissance, led by visionaries who are redefining industries and improving livelihoods through innovation and digital solutions.

The upcoming edition, he added, would feature award categories covering telecommunications, fintech, cybersecurity, AI and machine learning, e-commerce, software development, and digital policy reform, among others.

Also speaking, Editor of Digital Economy Magazine, Mrs. Olayinka Fred-Ade, said the awards reflect a growing recognition of technology as a central pillar of Africa’s socio-economic development.

“We are seeing a generation of African tech entrepreneurs and policymakers who are not only shaping the continent’s future but also setting global standards,” she said. “This event celebrates their vision, resilience, and contributions to sustainable development.”

Over the years, the Tech Innovation Awards has recognised notable industry players across Africa , including telecommunications giants, fintech pioneers, policy advocates, and start-ups, whose work continues to accelerate innovation and bridge digital divides.

The organisers said this year’s edition promises an even broader reach and a renewed focus on emerging technologies, women in tech, and youth-driven innovation.

The event is expected to attract key stakeholders from across the ICT ecosystem, including government representatives, regulators, investors, and tech entrepreneurs.

“Our goal,” Naphtal added, “is to sustain a culture of innovation that powers inclusive growth and places Africa at the forefront of global digital advancement.”