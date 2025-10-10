Tech Herfrica set for PoliServe Dialogue 2.0, launches $100 RuralMarket Fund for rural women entrepreneurs

By Kenneth Oboh

In commemoration of the International Day of Rural Women on October 15, Tech Herfrica, the Convener of the PoliServe Dialogue, has announced the launch of the first round of the up to $100 RuralMarket Fund, a non-interest revolving loan scheme designed to support rural market women across Nigeria.

The PoliServe Dialogue is a convergence platform that connects rural women entrepreneurs, policymakers, and business leaders to co-create actionable, inclusive, and sustainable solutions to the challenges women face in doing business, from finance and regulation to digital participation and mental wellbeing.

The RuralMarket Fund, developed from insights gained through a successful 2023 pilot program that achieved a 100% repayment rate and recorded over 70% business growth among participants, is managed by Tech Herfrica’s financial partners under commercial sustainability principles. The fund aims to reduce financial access barriers and equip women to expand and stabilize their enterprises sustainably.

Speaking ahead of the event, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, Founder of Tech Herfrica, said:

“True inclusion means designing systems that meet women where they are, not where we think they should be. The RuralMarket Fund is our way of proving that access to finance can be fair, practical, and life-changing for rural entrepreneurs.”

This year’s PoliServe Dialogue 2.0, themed “Smart Business, Sustained Growth,” will hold at Kabusa Market, FCT, and feature interactive sessions on new tax laws and their implications, digital literacy for business, financial literacy, mental health and wellbeing, and sustainable enterprise growth.

The event will convene representatives from key government and private sector institutions including the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, and Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA).

Partners include Hope Raisers Global Foundation, GTBank, Prince 7 Youth Development Initiative, Rendra Foundation, Holyhill Relief Foundation, Onome Food Market, Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT), YALI Network Abuja, Dutch and Doyenne, DeeBlissful Bakes, The Confident Woman, Radiant Futures, The Aziza Development Foundation, McDream Concepts, Faslearn, Orbeets Digi-Tech, Lexicon Media, and Laerryblue Media.

PoliServe Dialogue 2.0 builds on the success of its maiden edition, which received the endorsement of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, and continues to strengthen collaboration between policy, finance, and enterprise, ensuring that women entrepreneurs at the grassroots are not just included but empowered to lead and grow.