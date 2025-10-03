Tech expert calls for stronger systems to drive Nigeria’s digital economy

By Adeola Badru

Nigerian technology entrepreneur, Kolawole Abdulrasaq Idiaro, has urged the federal government to strengthen governance frameworks and implement institutional reforms to sustain the country’s fast-growing digital economy, warning that innovation alone cannot secure lasting progress.

Idiaro, Chief Executive Officer of Echo Systems Network Limited, said Nigeria’s ability to build a digital-first economy depends on how effectively innovation is integrated into governance and policymaking.

Speaking in Abuja, he observed that while the nation has made remarkable strides in fintech, mobile banking, and other tech-driven sectors, structural challenges continue to limit their potential.

“Our digital economy has grown impressively over the past decade, but without clear policies, reliable systems, and accountable governance, we risk creating a fragmented and unequal ecosystem,” Idiaro said. “Innovation must be backed by strong institutions that ensure technology benefits every Nigerian, not just a few.”

Citing government data, he noted that the ICT sector has contributed nearly 20 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in recent years, yet issues such as inconsistent regulations, weak consumer protection, and slow adoption of digital solutions in public agencies persist.

Idiaro, whose company has developed platforms that support secure payments, automate government revenues, and promote financial inclusion, emphasized that bridging the gap between innovation and governance was vital for inclusive growth.

He added: “Digital transformation must go beyond deploying technology. It should focus on building systems that enhance transparency, efficiency, and trust in institutions. We need collaboration between innovators, regulators, and policymakers to design solutions that work in everyday life for millions of Nigerians.”

In recognition of his contributions to the digital economy, Idiaro was formally inducted as a Certified Management Consultant (CMC) by the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC-Nigeria) during a ceremony in Abuja.

The certification, recognized globally by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), places him among a select group of professionals equipped to guide reforms across public and private sectors.

Describing the honour as both personal and national, Idiaro said: “This milestone is not just about professional recognition. It is a call to use my experience to strengthen institutions and ensure Nigeria’s digital journey is sustainable, inclusive, and globally competitive.”