Tech-driven mentorship: ‘Mentee’ app to curb insecurity, build responsible youths

Pix from left Mrs Funmi Olaniyi, Senior Vice President, Flutterwave; Pastor Joshua Banjo, Guest Speaker receiving a gift from Tinu Philips-Odufuye, Convener, One Child, One Mentor conference and Adeniyi Adekunle, founder, YIBA during the One Child, One Mentor (OCOM) 2925 conference themed ‘i-Rebuild’ held in Lekki, Lagos recently.

By Juliet Umeh

As insecurity, moral decline, and unemployment continue to threaten Nigeria’s social fabric, experts have begun to look toward technology-enabled mentorship as a sustainable tool to rebuild values and redirect the nation’s youths.

At the One Child, One Mentor conference held in Lagos, organised by Ladies Breaking Boundaries, speakers and facilitators emphasised the need to integrate technology into youth mentorship to scale its impact and reach more young people across the country.

The event, themed “I-Rebuild,” focused on how digital mentorship platforms can help nurture responsible citizens by connecting Nigerian youths with role models across industries.

Convener of the initiative, Mrs. Tinu Philips-Odufuye, explained that technology is central to rebuilding Nigeria through mentorship.

She said: “Insecurity and other vices often thrive when young people lose direction. With technology, mentorship can be more inclusive and far-reaching. Through digital platforms, we can connect a mentor in Lagos with a mentee in Kano or a rural community in Ogun State.”

She added that the group’s long-term goal is to “raise solution-driven youths who can use technology, creativity, and moral values to rebuild Nigeria.”

To actualise this vision, the organisation unveiled a new digital mentorship platform called “Mentee”, which connects young people with mentors based on career interests while tracking engagement and progress online. The platform is designed to bridge the mentorship gap across Nigeria’s urban and rural divides, allowing youths, even in remote areas, to access guidance from professionals nationwide.

President of the organisation, Mrs. Omotope Opatola, said: “Mentorship helps young people see those who have gone ahead of them and make the right choices early in life. Technology now allows us to do this faster and smarter. We can mentor a thousand children at once through a single platform.”

One of the guest speakers, Pastor Joshua Banjo, noted that digital mentorship can play a crucial role in addressing insecurity from its roots.

“When we catch them young, especially through online mentorship and value-driven digital communities, we reduce the chances of breeding future criminals,” he said.

“The youth are not just leaders of tomorrow; they are leaders of now. We must use technology to reach them where they are, online.”

Participants, including secondary school students and young professionals, described the conference as eye-opening.

A student, Hafisat Lamidi, said she learned “the importance of choosing good friends and staying focused on positive goals,” adding that the online mentorship platform would help her stay connected with inspiring role models.

The event was supported by FCMB Asset Management, FCMB Education Investment Plan, Lekki 500 Children Orchestra Team, Beta Malt, Johnvents Foods, and Hammonds School Shoes.

With initiatives like Mentee, experts say Nigeria is taking a step toward combining technology, mentorship, and moral reorientation, three critical tools for curbing insecurity and rebuilding the nation’s social values.