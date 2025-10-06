Team Brazil makes history, wins maiden E1 Lagos GP as electric boat racing thrills Africa

By Efe Onodjae

Team Brazil by Claure Group etched its name in sporting history on Sunday, clinching its maiden victory at the E1 Lagos Grand Prix, presented by FirstBank of Nigeria, as the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship made its spectacular African debut on the waters of Lagos Lagoon.

The breathtaking finale saw Team Brazil, piloted by Timmy Hansen who was named PIF Pilot of the Race and Ieva Millere-Hagin, fend off fierce competition from Virat Kohli’s Team Blue Rising, which finished second, and Didier Drogba’s Team Drogba Global Africa, which claimed third place.

The race, delayed briefly due to a tropical storm sweeping across Lagos, tested the resilience and skill of the competing teams. But it was Team Brazil, who had earlier taken pole position in Saturday’s qualifying session, that proved most adept at handling the challenging conditions to secure victory.

The win marked a major milestone in the E1 World Championship’s global journey, adding Lagos Africa’s most populous and vibrant city to a prestigious list of host cities that includes Monaco, Dubrovnik, and Doha.

As the crowd roared along the Lagos waterfront, thousands of motorsport enthusiasts and curious fans witnessed the fusion of cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and entertainment. The atmosphere was electric, as the event blended the thrill of racing with Nigeria’s signature cultural energy.

Football icon Didier Drogba, co-owner of Team Drogba Global Africa, was on hand to celebrate the moment, joining his team on the podium after what he described as “a proud moment for Africa and a dream come true.”

Speaking after the race, Rodi Basso, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of E1, hailed the Lagos event as a “landmark moment” for both the championship and the continent.

“We made history in Lagos today. This weekend’s race is a landmark moment for our World Championship and for Africa, proving the continent’s appetite for motorsport, sustainability, and technological innovation.

Our vision is to build a legacy here, inspiring new generations of fans and paving the way for cleaner marine mobility. Today’s racing was electric in every sense,” Basso said.

The Lagos GP result also reshaped the Champions of the Water standings, with Team Brady retaking the overall championship lead ahead of Team Rafa, setting up an explosive finale in Miami, where the 2026 world title will be decided.

The E1 Lagos Grand Prix, powered by FirstBank, underscored the bank’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and Nigeria’s blue economy, further cementing its role as a champion of environmental responsibility and technological advancement.

With Lagos now firmly on the global motorsport map, Africa’s introduction to electric boat racing marks the dawn of a new era one where sport, sustainability, and innovation converge to redefine entertainment and clean technology on the continent.