Teachers laud impact of skills enhancement Programme, job creation in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Teachers, education officials, and stakeholders in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State have commended the positive impact of the Teachers’ Skills Enhancement Programme (T-SEP), a project designed to improve the quality of teaching and learning across the state.

They gave the commendation at the 2025 review meeting of T-SEP organised by the Josémaria Escrivá Foundation (JOSEF) in collaboration with its partners. The event brought together public primary school teachers, education authorities, and development partners.

Participants included representatives from the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Local Government Education Authorities, Heads of Schools, School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), and the TY Danjuma Foundation (TYDF).

The T-SEP initiative targets training 300 public primary school teachers across Esan West and Esan Central by 2027, helping them strengthen subject knowledge, classroom management, time and stress management, ICT application, and other essential teaching skills.

Presenting the 2025 activity report, Chief Responsibility Officer of JOSEF, Dr. Jude Obasanmi, highlighted major milestones such as advocacy visits to education stakeholders, revision of the training manual to include modules on mental health, classroom communication, ICT, and stress management.

He commended the Edo State Government, led by Senator Monday Okpebholo, for its renewed commitment to teacher recruitment, saying it would help bridge existing gaps and bring the state closer to the UNESCO-recommended teacher-to-learner ratio of 1:25.

In his welcome address, Chairman of JOSEF’s Board of Trustees, Barr. J. B. Agbogun, represented by Elder Fabian Oigbichie, reaffirmed the Foundation’s dedication to promoting quality education, health, and good governance. He recalled JOSEF’s previous education-focused interventions, including:

The 2018 Girl-Child Education Initiative in Imoga;

The Teachers for Effective Service Delivery (TESD) Project (2020–2022), which trained 120 teachers and increased school enrolment by 35 percent; and

The COVID-19 home-learning outreach that reached over 1,200 pupils.

Under T-SEP (2023–2027), funded by the TY Danjuma Foundation, JOSEF has trained 180 teachers and 11 Learning and Development Officers to enhance subject mastery, classroom delivery, and personal effectiveness.

TYDF State Coordinator, Ms. Tomi Ajayi, represented by Mr. Endurance Obasuyi, praised the dedication of participating teachers and reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to supporting education, health, and maternal care. She assured that TYDF would continue its partnership with JOSEF to strengthen basic education in Edo State.

Some beneficiaries shared testimonies on how the programme has transformed their teaching. Mrs. Ehilenboadiaye Grace said pupils’ performance and enrolment improved after she began applying new techniques learned from T-SEP. A pupil, Master Agbons Igie, also noted that lessons have become more interactive and enjoyable.

During a panel session, teachers acknowledged the programme’s impact but cited high transportation costs and security challenges in some areas as barriers to attendance and participation.

Stakeholders resolved that addressing these challenges is crucial to sustaining the gains of the programme.

The Josémaria Escrivá Foundation (JOSEF) is a registered non-governmental organisation focused on education, health, environment, and community development. In partnership with the TY Danjuma Foundation (TYDF), JOSEF launched T-SEP in 2023 to strengthen teaching and learning outcomes in Edo State.