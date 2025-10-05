Teachers Day celebration: Edo gives full employment to 3,000 contract teachers

…Conducts health checks

By Adesina Wahab

As part of the activities marking this year’s Teachers Day, the Edo State government has announced the absorption of 3,000 contract teachers into full employment.

The teachers have been on contract employment for over three years.

The good news was courtesy of the State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, while celebrating with the teachers on their special day in Benin.

Governor Okpebholo was represented on the occasion by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu.

The governor, while appreciating teachers for their contributions to the growth of the society, charged them to love their profession and be committed to it.

He reiterated government’s commitment to their welfare, adding that more teachers would also be employed to bridge the gap in the profession.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Education organised a fitness day and health checks for teachers in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, said the state government understands the importance of a healthy workforce and will never take that for granted.

“There is the saying that health is wealth and that it is only a healthy workforce that can deliver on its mandate. Also, as part of celebrating our teachers for their contributions to the achievement of the goal of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to reposition education in Edo State and make Edo the leading light in the sector, we have organised a series of activities to mark this year’s Teachers Day. Fitness Day is one of them.The day is to ensure that our teachers are fit for their calling and we also conducted health checks on them.

“Since all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, we also brought in some musical stars and comedians to come and thrill our teachers such as Victor AD, Madiba, Brother Solo and others,” he stated.

Iyamu reiterated the resolve of the Okpebholo administration to do everything to make teaching a coveted profession and that learners also learn in conducive atmosphere.