TD Africa strengthens partnership with HP to drive Africa’s tech future

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Technology distributor, TD Africa, has reaffirmed its nearly three-decade-long partnership with global technology giant HP Inc. to drive digital transformation and deepen technology penetration across Nigeria and the African continent.

The resolution came after a high-level strategic meeting, held in Ikoyi, Lagos recently.

The meeting brought together top executives from both organizations to explore deeper collaboration opportunities and unlock new growth pathways beyond Nigeria and Ghana.

The discussions focused on expanding technology access, fostering innovation, and promoting digital inclusion across the continent.

Highlights of the meeting include exploring digital transformation strategies where TD Africa and HP aim to deepen technology penetration across Nigeria and Africa.

The meeting also prioritized options towards access to innovative technologies, ensuring that businesses and individuals across Africa have the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

The partners also expressed shared vision of a digitally empowered Africa, where technology serves as a catalyst for economic growth and social progress.

Speaking at the meeting, Ikenna Ekeh, Group Head, Computing Business at TD Africa, expressed optimism about the renewed partnership.

“TD Africa and HP have walked this journey together for years, and this meeting reaffirms our joint commitment to deliver value to our customers and partners across Africa. As HP’s financial year draws to a close, this is the time to realign, refocus, and reposition for impact, ensuring that the next phase of our partnership is bolder, smarter, and truly pan-African.”

Also speaking, Richard Stainforth, Head of Channel, Southern and Central Africa (SCA) at HP, commended TD Africa’s consistent drive in building sustainable partnerships and market leadership. “TD Africa has proven time and again that they are not just a distributor, but a true growth partner. Our goal moving forward is to deepen collaboration, expand reach, and continue to deliver innovation that meets the real needs of businesses and consumers across Africa.”

The strategic meeting concluded with renewed commitments from both sides to strengthen operations, improve customer experience, and explore new market opportunities across Africa, furthering a shared vision of digital inclusion and prosperity for the continent.