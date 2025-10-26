TCN, traditional leaders join forces to tackle vandalism, right-of-way encroachment in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has partnered with traditional leaders and other key stakeholders in Kano State to combat the rising cases of vandalism and encroachment on power transmission rights-of-way.

Speaking during a one-day sensitization programme held at Rimin Gata community in Kano, the Acting General Manager of TCN, Kano Region, Engr. Mohammed Bello, said the collaboration aims to protect critical national infrastructure and ensure stable power supply across the region.

Engr. Bello appealed to community leaders and residents to support the fight against vandalism by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities.

According to him, “The sensitization is ongoing nationwide to address the encroachment of rights-of-way, vandalization of transmission towers, and excavation around power lines.

These towers transmit electricity from generation stations to distribution networks, and their destruction disrupts power supply to end-users. For instance, we recently experienced vandalism between Kaduna and Shiroro, which led to an 11-day outage.”

He also warned against the dangers of building structures near or beneath high-tension lines, noting the risks of electrocution, radiation exposure, and other health hazards. He urged stakeholders to intensify awareness in their communities about protecting these critical assets.

In his remarks, the Village Head of Rijiyar Zaki, Jibril Saidu, assured that traditional rulers are committed to supporting TCN’s efforts, describing vandalism as a major setback to government initiatives aimed at improving access to electricity and other social amenities.

Similarly, Bashir Isah, a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in charge of national assets and infrastructure in Kano, said the command is maintaining constant patrols to safeguard critical infrastructure, adding that several arrests of suspected vandals have been made in recent months.