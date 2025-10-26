TCN reports vandalism of tower T347  along Gombe–Damaturu 330kV transmission line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Sunday said that its Tower T347 along the Gombe–Damaturu 330 Kilo Volt transmission line was vandalised on Friday, at about 5:46 pm.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager, Public Affairs, made this known in Abuja.

Mbah said that TCN team that carried out routine inspection along the line route discovered that the tower’s legs had been cut off, causing it to buckle to one side.

According to her, this act had resulted in the partial disruption of the bulk power supply to Maiduguri, Borno and Damaturu, Yobe and its environs.

She said that the company however, noted that in spite of these challenges, the bulk supply was being maintained through the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP), which currently feeds the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC).

” For onward distribution to consumers through major 33kV feeders, including Beneshiek, Damasak, Bama, University, Campus, Maiduguri Town, Monguno, and others.

” Additionally, Damaturu and its environs will be supplied from the Potiskum Substation for the time being,”she said.

Mbah also said that TCN Engineers were already on site, working to replace the damaged tower and restore normal transmission.

She said that the company strongly condemned the act of vandalism and appealed to the public to protect national assets and report any suspicious activities to the security agencies or the nearest TCN office.