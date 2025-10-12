Tax evasion, other financial malpractices disservice to Nigeria – EFCC

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Bashir Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said that Tax evasion, submission of false declarations, and other financial malpractices are not just illegal but are a disservice to the nation.

The Commission’s Acting Zonal Director, Kano Zonal Directorate, Sa’ad Hanafi, stated this during a one-day sensitization workshop jointly organized by the commission, Nigeria Customs Service and Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA) to enhance Trade Compliance and Adherence to Legal Regulations.

Hanafi said such illegal trade practices rob the nation of the resources needed for critical infrastructure and social services.

He said the commission, in collaboration with sister agencies, is deploying intelligence and technology to stamp out such illegal trade practices. He also described the sensitization workshop as another strategic collaboration to boost compliance.

According to him, “Today’s event, jointly organized by the EFCC, the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (KANCCIMA), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), stands as a powerful testament to our shared resolve to foster a more transparent, compliant, and prosperous economic environment in Kano and Nigeria at large.

“The theme of our workshop, ‘Enhancing Trade Compliance and Adherence to Legal Regulations: The Critical Role of Law Enforcement Agencies, and Chamber of Commerce in Trade Facilitation and Enforcing Legal Tax Regulations,” is not merely a topic for discussion; it is a call to action. Kano, the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria, thrives on trade. However, the full potential of this vibrant commerce can only be unlocked in an ecosystem built on integrity, the rule of law, and seamless adherence to regulations.

“Law enforcement agencies like the EFCC and NCS are often perceived primarily through the lens of enforcement and prosecution. While this is a core part of our mandate, our ultimate goal is prevention. We are here to protect the integrity of our financial system, safeguard our economy from the scourge of illicit financial flows, trade malpractices, and ensure that every citizen and corporate entity fulfils their legal obligations, including tax payments.

“Compliance is not a burden, but a strategic advantage. It builds corporate integrity, enhances your brand reputation, and guarantees the long-term sustainability of your enterprises. Tax evasion, submission of false declarations, and other financial malpractices are not just illegal; they are a disservice to our nation, robbing it of the resources needed for critical infrastructure and social services. The EFCC, in collaboration with sister agencies, is increasingly deploying intelligence and technology to track and disrupt these sophisticated schemes.

“The Chamber of Commerce, on the other hand, is the voice of business, the advocate for a conducive environment for trade and investment. This workshop signifies a necessary and strategic alignment of our roles. Where the Chamber facilitates and advocates, we, as law enforcement agencies, work to protect and ensure a level playing field. This synergy is the bedrock upon which sustainable economic development is built. We must be partners in progress, not impediments to it,” the Acting Zonal Director, Sa’ad Hanafi, said.

On her part, the Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Customs Service Zone B, Nsikan Umoh said upon assumption of the leadership of the Comptroller General of Custom’s, Bashir Adeniyi, the customs service has deployed cutting edged advanced technology such as Artificial intelligence, Data Analytics and Trade Facilitation tools like the Authorized Economic Operators (AEO), Time Release Studies (TRS) and the Overtime Cargo Clearance System, all aimed at enhancing predictability and transparency in custom’s operations.

She commended the collaborative efforts, noting that the theme is apt, timely and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to achieve sustainable economic prosperity for all.

Earlier, the President of Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, KACCIMA, Usman Darma, expressed the readiness of the chamber to collaborate with enforcement agencies, particularly to educate members and ensure compliance with trade regulations.

