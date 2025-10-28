TASCAN holds election on Oct 30

LAGOS — THE Trailer and Steel Construction Association of Nigeria, TASCAN, has fixed its 2025 General Election for Thursday, October 30, at the Association’s Secretariat, 73 Erinwole Road, Sabo, Shagamu in Ogun State.

TASCAN, in a statement by its Election Committee Chairman, Mr Moruf Popoola, said that the election represents a crucial step in the association’s pursuit of transparent leadership and continued organizational growth.

According to the chairman, the election seeks to capitalise on president Bola Tinubu’s drive to ensure a democratic government, ensuring free and fair elections in Nigeria.

The chairman described the election as “a reflection of TASCAN’s collective commitment to accountability and progress.”

He urged members to participate actively and exercise their right to vote in accordance with the association’s rules and regulations. Accreditation of eligible members will begin at 9:00 a.m., to be immediately followed by the voting process.

The Electoral Committee Chairman advised members to come with valid means of identification and ensure that all outstanding dues or obligations to the association are cleared before or after the election date.