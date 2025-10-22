Tanker explosion: Reps task FG on completion of Niger-Abuja highway

The House of Representatives has tasked the Federal Government with the need to rehabilitate, expand and complete the Bida –Agaie –Lapai – Lambata -Diko Road in Niger.

The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Saidu Abdulahi (APC-Niger) at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Abdulahi said that the recent tanker explosion at Essa Village in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger, tragically claimed about 30 lives and left at least 40 others injured.

He said that the fire incident also destroyed vehicles, livestock and perishable goods worth millions of naira.

The lawmaker said that the tragic incident occurred along the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata–Diko Road, a major federal highway linking Niger to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country.

Abdulahi said that the road serves as a vital route for the transportation of petroleum products, agricultural commodities and other goods.

According to him, the Essa Village disaster is only one among several recurrent tanker explosions and fatal accidents that have occurred along the corridor in recent months.

“The Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko Road has remained in deplorable condition for decades, in spite of successive administrations awarding multiple contracts for its rehabilitation, none of which have been fully executed or delivered.

He said that all the explosions led to persistent loss of lives, livelihoods, and public confidence in the safety of the route.

“The rehabilitation and reconstruction of the road were at a point under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model designed to leverage corporate tax obligations for critical infrastructure delivery.

“In spite of the potential of the Tax Credit Scheme to fast-track infrastructural development, the Federal Government recently announced cancellation of NNPC intervention on roads.

“This left several ongoing or proposed projects – including the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko Road – in uncertainty and execution limbo.

“The continued neglect of this vital highway has resulted in frequent gridlocks, destruction of goods, loss of productive hours and severe hardship for commuters and residents, while turning the road into a death trap for motorists, tanker drivers and traders,” he said.

Abdulahi said that the road was not only crucial to Niger, but also to the nation’s economic network as it connects agricultural production zones to markets and the FCT.

The lawmaker called for immediate federal attention and sustainable interventions to rebuild the road for easy access and avert further accidents in the area.

The house urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to immediately mobilise resources and contractors to commence full rehabilitation, expansion and completion of the road.

The lawmaker urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and relevant agencies to intensify enforcement of safety standards for tanker and heavy-duty operators to ensure compliance with roadworthiness, loading procedures and emergency response protocols.

The green chambers urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials and medical support to the victims and families of the Essa Village tanker explosion.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, mandated the House Committees on Works, FERMA, FRSC and Finance to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the road.

He said that the status of previous contractual arrangements should be given proper attention, and a report should be submitted within two weeks for further legislative action.

Vanguard News