Tanker Explosion: No Nigerian deserves to die trying to live – Peter Obi

By John Alechenu



The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has said Nigerians don’t deserve to be put in situations where they are compelled to take dangerous risks in an attempt to live.

He equally charged Nigerian leaders to show greater compassion and empathy to citizens.

Obi made the appeal while reacting to the tragic loss of over 30 lives during a tanker explosion that occurred in Niger State.

The former Anambra State Governor said this in a post on his verified X handle on Wednesday.

In the post titled: “The Niger Tragedy: May Their Souls Rest in Peace.”

Obi said, “I just read the report of yet another mishap in Niger State yesterday, where no fewer than 30 people reportedly lost their lives and about 40 others sustained varying degrees of injury in a tragic tanker explosion that occurred along the Bida–Agaie Road in Katcha Local Government Area of the state.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, to the affected communities, and to the government of Niger State.

“ It is both sad and painful that poverty continues to drive our people into situations where they must dangerously risk their lives to survive. Even more heartbreaking is that tragedies like this occur almost daily across our nation.

“The loss of Nigerian lives has become so frequent that it is often met with silence and indifference from those in authority.

“We cannot continue this way. I appeal once again that we, the leaders, must show greater empathy, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“We must remain committed to building a nation that truly values its people—where every life is treated with dignity.

“These recurring tragedies should awaken us to our collective responsibility to build a Nigeria where no one has to die simply trying to live.

“May the souls of all who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find comfort and strength. Amen.

