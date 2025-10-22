Tanker Explosion: 30 burnt to death while scooping fuel in Niger State; 40 injured

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna – No fewer than 30 people were burnt beyond recognition while scooping petrol from a fallen tanker in Niger State. At least 40 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the tragic incident.

The explosion occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday at Essan and Badeggi communities along the Bida–Agaie Road in Katcha Local Government Area.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the victims were trapped as they rushed to collect fuel leaking from the crashed tanker.

“While they were scooping the product, the tanker suddenly exploded, burning many beyond recognition. The injured were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, for treatment,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Niger State Tanker Drivers Association and NUPENG National Ex-Officio, Comrade Farouk Mohammed Kawo, said the tanker was en route from Lagos to northern Nigeria when the accident occurred.

“Within this month alone, over 30 tanker trailers have been involved in accidents in that particular area due to the deplorable condition of the road,” Kawo said.

“We have always warned people, especially the youth, about the dangers of scooping fuel during such incidents, but they won’t listen. Just last Sunday, a tanker carrying groundnut oil also crashed there, and residents rushed to collect the contents.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to urgently fix the Bida–Agaie–Lapai Road, describing it as a death trap responsible for frequent tanker accidents and loss of lives.

Meanwhile, Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago has expressed deep condolences to the people of Essa in Katcha Local Government Area over the tragedy.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the incident as “worrisome, unfortunate, and pathetic.”

“It is disheartening that people still approach fallen tankers to scoop fuel despite repeated warnings and sensitization. People must learn to value their lives above material gain,” the governor said.

He commended the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for its swift response and assured that the state government would provide necessary support to victims and their families.