Take up fight against drug abuse to tackle menace, Kano Deputy Governor tells chairmen

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has urged the 44 Local Government Chairmen across the state to take a leading role in combating drug abuse, describing them as the closest tier of leadership to the grassroots and key to tackling the menace.

Gwarzo made the call during a training programme organized by the Kano Reformatory Centre for local government chairmen.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Musa Kwankwaso, the Deputy Governor emphasized that drug abuse is not just a health challenge but a social, economic, and security issue that disrupts families and undermines the future of young people.

He said the training was designed to equip chairmen with the knowledge, skills, and reformative strategies required to address drug abuse effectively at the community level.

According to him:

“This gathering reflects our shared commitment to strengthening local leadership and building a united front against one of the most pressing challenges facing our communities today—drug abuse.

Confronting this menace requires a coordinated and multi-sectoral approach, with local governments playing a pivotal role. Your position gives you the unique ability to influence, mobilize, and lead community-based responses.

I commend the Kano Reformative Centre, Kiru, for organizing this laudable programme. By focusing on the fight against drug abuse, you are helping to lay the foundation for stronger, healthier, and safer communities.”

Gwarzo added that the state government remains steadfast in supporting initiatives that promote collective action against drug abuse through enhanced coordination, policy backing, and resource mobilization.

He reaffirmed that the administration is committed to protecting the youth and building safer communities under the theme of the workshop, “United Against Drug Abuse: A Community-Based Strategy.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Coordinator of the Kano Reformatory Centre, Cheryl Aminta Kwagga, said the training was timely, noting that drug abuse continues to erode societal values, destroy families, fuel insecurity, and cripple the potential of youths.

Kwagga disclosed that the centre currently has about 3,500 clients undergoing rehabilitation and plans to expand its operations across the three senatorial districts of the state.