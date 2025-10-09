Suzuki By CFAO unveils new models, kick-starts end-of-year price slash

By Theodore Opara

As the year draws to a close, Nigerian drivers are presented with a rare opportunity to invest in automotive excellence without compromise. Suzuki by CFAO, one of the country’s leading automotive dealerships, has announced a significant year-end price revision on its most sought-after premium models, making advanced Japanese engineering more accessible than ever.

From October until December 31st, 2025, the spotlight is on Suzuki’s flagship SUVs—the sophisticated Grand Vitara, the urban-chic Fronx, and the iconic Jimny. This initiative is designed to empower more Nigerians to experience vehicles built specifically for the unique demands of Nigerian life, all while enjoying unparalleled value.

Engineered for Nigerian Roads, Priced for Nigerian Ambition

Suzuki’s philosophy centres on creating robust, fuel-efficient, and capable vehicles. This is evident in the models featured in this campaign:

The Suzuki Grand Vitara: A blend of urban sophistication and off-road readiness. With a commanding 210mm ground clearance, a fuel-efficient 1.5L engine, and advanced features like a 360-degree camera, the Grand Vitara is engineered to navigate city potholes and country roads with equal confidence. Its impressive fuel economy of up to 23 km/l makes it a smart long-term investment for families and professionals. Under the End Of Year Campaign, the Grand Vitara GL is offered at N43 million instead of N48 million, while the GLX goes for N51 million instead of N56 million.

The Suzuki Fronx: This model redefines urban mobility with its sleek design and modern connectivity features, without sacrificing the rugged DNA of an SUV. It offers a compelling package for the style-conscious driver who requires efficiency and capability in equal measure.

While the price of the GL drop from N41 million to N40 million, the GLX dropped to N44 million as against the previous N45 million.

The Suzuki Jimny: More than just a vehicle, the Jimny is a legend. Its rugged 4×4 capability, now in a more practical 5-door format, is built to conquer Nigeria’s toughest terrains. Its compact size makes it perfect for dense city traffic, while its proven off-road prowess unlocks adventure beyond the city limits. The price of this strong, sturdy and sophisticated Jimmy throughout this year will be N49 million instead of N50 million.

Beyond the Price: A Commitment to Peace of Mind

Understanding that ownership extends beyond the initial purchase, Suzuki by CFAO is enhancing the value proposition with a comprehensive ownership package. Customers who purchase during this period will benefit from:

Free Vehicle Registration: Simplifying the process and reducing upfront costs.

3-Year / 100,000 km Warranty: Providing long-term security and confidence in Suzuki’s renowned reliability.

Genuine Parts & Nationwide Support: Backed by an extensive network of service centers across Nigeria, ensuring support is always within reach.

Aissatou Diouf, General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO, commented on the market shift, stating, “We are observing a clear trend where Nigerian drivers are prioritising vehicles that offer versatility, resilience, and smart technology. As road conditions and urban complexity evolve, these premium Suzuki models answer that call perfectly. This year-end initiative is our way of inviting more customers to experience the Suzuki difference at an exceptional value.”

This campaign offers a limited window to acquire a premium Suzuki SUV, combining reduced pricing with a suite of ownership benefits. Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest Suzuki by CFAO showroom to explore these vehicles firsthand.

Offer is valid from October 1st to December 31st, 2025, or while stocks last.