Suspension: Owo council boss begs Olowo, Aiyedatiwa, councillors,

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of Owo local government area of Ondo state, Hon. Tope Omolayo, has apologized to the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, over his viral audio recording on the crisis in the council area.

Hon Omolayo, in a letter dated October 20, 2025, addressed to the monarch, deeply regretted his unruly statements against the revered monarch.

Recall that Omolayo was last week suspended by his councillors over alleged gross misconduct.

He said in the letter that ” I take full responsibility for my words and acknowledge the grave disrespect they conveyed towards your highly revered stool and personality.

“I am profoundly sorry for any hurt, embarrassment, or disappointment my utterances may have caused you, our royal household, and the good people of Owo Kingdom.”

“My actions in that moment were thoughtless, and do not reflect the values of our culture, the respect I hold for the traditional institution, nor the esteem with which I regard your person as the custodian of our cherished heritage.

“Your Imperial Majesty, I plead for your forgiveness and seek your fatherly understanding. I assure you that this unfortunate incident has served as a sobering moment of reflection and has further strengthened my resolve to act with greater wisdom, humility, and respect moving forward.

“Let me also use this opportunity to reaffirm my unwavering loyalty and total commitment to the Executive Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency (Dr.) Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and the entire, All Progressives Congress (APC) family.

“I remain a dedicated servant of our great part and will continue to work tirelessly in line with its ideals and in support of the Governor visionary leadership for the betterment of our state and Owo in particular.

“Furthermore, I appeal to all sons and daughters of Owo at home and in the diaspora to jo hands with us in building a peaceful, prosperous, and progressive Owo Local Government Development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of division and strife. Now more than ever, must unite in purpose and action to secure the future of our land.

Omolayo who also begged the councillors said “To our esteemed Councilors, I express my sincere gratitude for your steadfastness and support humbly seek your continued cooperation as we strive to fulfill our mandate to the people.

He added that , finally, l plead with all aggrieved persons to find it in their hearts to forgive and bury the hatchet. Let’s move forward with a renewed spirit of unity, reconciliation and shared commitment to the growth of our community.