Surfspot CEO Agenmomen hosts TechGrid series on finance

Engr Akohamen Agenmomen, CEO Surfspot Communications Limited (3rd right) along side other staff of Surfspot Communications.

The Chief Executive Officer of SurfSpot Communications Limited Engr. Akohamen Emmanuel Agenmonmen over the weekend play host to TechGrid 4.2, a landmark event which focused on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the financial sector.

The event brought together leading finance executives, technologists, and innovators to discuss how AI is reshaping trust, value, and opportunity within the global and Nigerian financial ecosystems.

Engr. Akohamen Emmanuel Agenmonmen, CEO of SurfSpot Communications, opened the event with a lively address that underscored both the promise and challenges of AI integration in finance. He added that money makes the world go round. but, with AI in the mix, it’s spinning faster, smarter, and sometimes in ways that make regulators sweat! highlighting the evolving dynamic between technology and human oversight.

The keynote presentation was delivered by Tomiwa Akinbile, who is a Senior Finance Executive and Branch Manager at Globus Bank, in Benin City. His paper, titled “The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Finance: Innovation, Intimidation, and Inclusion,” drew from global case studies such as the 2010 U.S. Flash Crash, alongside Nigerian success stories including PiggyVest and Tala/Branch. Tomiwa emphasized that AI is a powerful tool to augment, rather than replace, finance professionals.

Tomiwa stated that AI in finance empowers better decisions, but trust remains the ultimate currency and humans are its guardians, as it frames the ongoing balance between automation and human judgment.

The event was rounded up with a compelling call to action from Engr. Akohamen, who highlighted the changing nature of work in banking. “AI won’t replace bankers; it will replace bankers who refuse to work with AI. The winners will be professionals and institutions that learn to collaborate with the technology, turning it from a threat into a formidable partner,” he said.

Akohamen said The real disruption in finance is not machines replacing people, but people who learn to work smarter with machines.

He further stated that TechGrid 4.2 reinforced the message that the future of finance hinges on human-AI collaboration,championing innovation, inclusion, and integrity. He added that the future TechGrid is all about humans and AI, working side by side to build a stronger, more inclusive financial ecosystem.