Super Falcons star Ifeoma Onumonu announces retirement

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons forward Ifeoma Onumonu has announced her retirement from football, bringing an end to a remarkable career that spanned more than two decades.

The Nigerian international, who featured at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, shared the news on her Instagram page on Saturday, expressing gratitude for her journey on and off the pitch.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude that I bid farewell to my playing career on the pitch,” she wrote.

“I started playing football when I was eight years old, on a team called the Magic. We played in white, black, and green jerseys at the AYSO fields near my house. I remember how vast I thought the field was. I don’t remember if I played an actual position or if I even passed the ball.

“All I wanted to do was run as fast as I could and score. I didn’t much care about winning or losing; I just loved playing. I loved discovering what my body could do and what I could do with the ball.”

The 31-year-old reflected on her achievements, including winning the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) championship in the United States, representing Nigeria at the Olympics and the World Cup, and playing a part in the Super Falcons’ historic 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

“Now, 22 years later, I feel I have reached a natural conclusion to that discovery. It has been an incredible journey,” she noted.

“This is not a goodbye to football, but a new beginning. I am excited to explore opportunities off the pitch, using the skills and lessons learned from my time on it.”

She also took time to thank those who have been part of her journey, “Thank you to all the staff, teammates, coaches, doctors, fans, and my incredible friends and family for your unwavering support through the years. Although my time as a player has come to an end, my love and devotion for this game will never waver.”

Onumonu began her professional career in the National Women’s Soccer League with the Boston Breakers. Over the years, she played for several clubs, including Portland Thorns, Reign FC, Utah Royals, and NJ/NY Gotham FC, before taking her career to Europe with French side Montpellier HSC.