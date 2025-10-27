Super Falcons’ Alozie named in FIFPRO World women’s 11 shortlist

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has been shortlisted for the 2025 FIFPRO Women’s World 11, an annual global award voted for by professional footballers.

Alozie features among eight defenders nominated for the elite lineup, joining Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson (England), Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona (Spain) and Ellie Carpenter (Australia).

The 28-year-old impressed during Nigeria’s run to their 10th African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title, earning a spot in the Team of the Tournament for her outstanding performances.

More than 25,000 professional players vote each year to select the World 11, which recognises the standout performers across a calendar year. The final team consists of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards, with the 11th spot going to the outfield player with the next highest vote count.

The FIFPRO Women’s World 11 will be revealed on Monday, November 3, at 13:00 (UK time).