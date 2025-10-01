Sunmisola Agbebi, Yinka Okeleye close Dominion City conference with worship

By Cynthia Alo

Dominion City Church concluded its annual Next Level Conference with a closing session led by gospel music couple, Sunmisola Agbebi and her husband, Yinka Okeleye.

The week-long conference, which was held in Lagos featured teachings and ministrations from Lead Pastor Dr. David Ogbueli, Bishop Titus Masika of Kenya, Apostle Ben Ndobe of South Africa, and David Sseppuuya from Uganda.

On the final day, Agbebi and Okeleye led participants in a joint worship session that marked the end of the programme. Conference organisers described the session as a “fitting culmination” of days of teachings and prophetic ministrations.

The couple, who have continued to collaborate in ministry since their marriage, are billed to minister next at The Gathering with Warehouse Worship in Manchester, United Kingdom.