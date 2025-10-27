Summit: NANS honours Issa-Onilu with Outstanding Mentorship Award

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has honoured the Director General of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, with the Outstanding Mentorship Award at the recently held NANS Students Mentorship Summit.

The recognition was to acknowledge the great support and contributions of the NOA boss to the success of the summit.

The student body, in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, expressed deep appreciation to Issa-Onilu for the support he gave to organising and hosting the summit which led to a successful outing.

“Mallam Issa-Onilu’s commitment to youth development, civic enlightenment, and active citizenship has remained exemplary. Through his visionary leadership at the NOA, he has consistently championed initiatives aimed at empowering Nigerian youths and students with the right knowledge, values, and sense of responsibility toward nation-building.

“We are especially proud to celebrate his recognition with the Outstanding Mentorship Award, presented in acknowledgment of his remarkable role in educating and sensitizing citizens particularly young Nigerians on the importance of patriotism, civic participation, and understanding of government policies and programmes

“Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu has continued to demonstrate genuine passion for national reorientation and value regeneration, ensuring that students and youths remain informed, inspired, and engaged in shaping the future of our nation. His hands-on approach to mentorship and his open-door policy towards student bodies reflect his deep belief in the transformative power of education and active citizenship.

“On behalf of the over 40 million Nigerian students represented by NANS, we say a heartfelt thank you to Mallam Issa-Onilu for his steadfast partnership, invaluable mentorship, and continued advocacy for youth inclusion and development.

“We look forward to further collaborations with the National Orientation Agency in advancing the shared vision of a reoriented, responsible, and progressive generation of Nigerian youths,” he said.