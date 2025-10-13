Sudan–Pakistan military cooperation deepens with new aircraft and drone supply deal

Sudan and Pakistan have signed a new defense agreement involving the supply of aircraft, drones, and armored vehicles, marking a renewed phase in their military cooperation. This development follows the suspension of a previous deal due to political and technical challenges.



A high-level Sudanese delegation from the Defense Industries System (DIS), led by General Mirghani Idris—who is currently under U.S. and European sanctions—traveled to Islamabad to finalize the new agreement. The visit occurred after the collapse of an earlier deal signed on August 24, 2025.



According to The Current, a Pakistani news outlet, the delegation included key military and security officials: Lt. Gen. Magdi Ibrahim, Deputy Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ali Sabir, Head of Military Intelligence, Brig. Gen. Al-Mu’tasim Abdullah Al-Haj, Deputy Director-General of DIS for Product and Services Development and Col. Eng. Abd Al-Aleem Al-Tayeb Al-Awad, CEO of Safat Aviation Group.



The group met with Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Defense Production, to conclude negotiations and sign the revised contract.



The original deal was abandoned after China refused to export HQ-9 and HQ-16 air defense systems, citing policies against supplying countries involved in active conflicts or under international sanctions.

Additionally, attempts to secure MiG-21 engine and navigation components failed, as third-party suppliers declined to provide the necessary systems to Pakistan.



In response, both sides restructured the deal, replacing unavailable systems with alternative assets. Under the new agreement, Sudan will receive: 30 K-8 trainer/attack aircraft, 40 Shahpar-2 drones, 200 MR-10 drones and 230 ASV Mohafiz-IV armored vehicles.



The total value of the deal is estimated at approximately $230 million.



Logistical arrangements include the delivery of aircraft and armored vehicles via Port Sudan, while drones are to be transported to Wadi Sayyidna Air Base, in accordance with a mutually agreed timeline.



This agreement highlights the two countries’ ability to adapt to international supply chain constraints and regulatory hurdles. However, it also raises concerns about the regional and security implications—especially in light of ongoing sanctions against Sudanese defense leaders and the complexities of sustaining maintenance, training, and operational readiness for the new systems.