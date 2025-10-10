Students’ wellbeing takes centre stage as Baze University opens 2025 career week

Baze University, Abuja, on Monday, October 7, 2025, commenced its annual Career Week, a three-day event designed to promote mental health awareness, career development, and student engagement.

The programme has once again positioned the institution as a champion of student wellbeing and holistic education.

The week began with a Health Walk organised by the Student Support Unit to raise awareness about mental health among students and staff. The walk, which started from the university campus, took participants through notable landmarks including the Body of Benchers, National Open University, EFCC Headquarters, and Optima Petroleum.

Participants also made a stop at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, where the Registrar of Baze University, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, addressed students and staff on the importance of maintaining a balanced approach to mental health.

Led by Professor Adeniyi, alongside the University’s Chief Security Officer, ACP Greg F. Esele (Rtd.), and the Head of the Student Support Unit, the walk witnessed enthusiastic participation from both staff and students. They distributed educational flyers and interacted with members of the public, sensitising them on mental health and wellness.

A representative from FMC’s Psychiatric Unit commended Baze University for the initiative, describing the outreach as timely and consistent with global efforts to mark World Mental Health Day.

The second day of the Career Week featured a General Assembly that brought together distinguished dignitaries and experts. Attendees included the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Olawande Emmanuel Ayodele; Technical Adviser to the Vice President on Women and Youth Engagement, Hauwa Liman, who served as Guest Speaker; the Vice Chancellor, Professor Jamila Shu’ara; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Professor Osita Agbu; Registrar, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi; as well as representatives of the Honourable Minister of Finance and the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi.

The event’s theme, “The Impact of Financial Stress on the Mental Wellbeing of Nigerian Youth,” provided a framework for robust discussions on several related topics. Experts and resource persons addressed issues such as promoting the safety of students with special needs on campuses, tackling substance abuse and peddling among youths, understanding investment scams, and breaking the cycle of youth involvement in ritual crimes.

Through these conversations, participants were encouraged to make informed decisions about their lives, finances, and career choices while prioritising mental wellbeing.

The final day of the Career Week was dedicated to faculty-based sessions, where faculty leaders and members discussed the impact of mental health challenges on academic performance, faculty representation, and general campus life. Each faculty explored how the year’s theme connects to their respective disciplines and how students can maintain balance and resilience within their academic pursuits.

Now in its seventh edition, Baze University’s Career Week continues to serve as a dynamic platform for mentorship, advocacy, and awareness. The initiative reinforces the institution’s enduring commitment to the holistic development, mental health, and professional growth of its students.