Strong institutions, visionary leadership key to Africa’s energy growth – Tetracore

Leading integrated midstream–downstream energy company in Nigeria and Africa, Tetracore Energy Group, has said strong institutions and visionary leadership will drive Africa’s energy future.

The organisation said with the appointment of Oscar Onyema, Aisha Abubakar and Dr Ayodele Oni to its Board of Directors, it is driving that dream.

The three appointees will join existing board members President/CEO, Olakunle Williams, Kemi Williams, Okezie Okah-Avae and Oladayo Williams, bringing a wealth of expertise and leadership.

Speaking on the development, President/ CEO, Tetracore Energy Group, Olakunle Williams, said: “The energy future of Africa will be driven by strong institutions and visionary leadership. Welcoming our new directors represents a defining moment for Tetracore as we will continue to drive, deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable energy solutions across the continent.”

Onyema, a renowned figure in Nigeria’s financial and capital markets, brings over 25 years of leadership experience spanning financial services, energy and technology. As former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now NGX Group), he transformed the institution into a globally respected organisation through transparency, innovation and investor confidence.

For Aisha Abubakar, she is joining the board as a respected strategist and advocate for sustainable business practices. With over three decades of experience in banking and finance, she has served as a Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (Capacity Development Department), where she spearheaded collaborations with global institutions such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, International Monetary Fund, IMF, and West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, WAIFEM.

Meanwhile, Oni, a distinguished energy lawyer and industry expert, complements the board with his exceptional technical and regulatory expertise. Recognised globally, he was ranked among the world’s leading energy lawyers in the Chambers and Partners and Legal 500. With decades of experience advising national and multinational energy firms, he combines technical insight with legal precision to ensure projects are not only innovative but also compliant and commercially viable.