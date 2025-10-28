Striking workers ground Kwara, Kaduna courts over welfare, autonomy

By Demola Akinyemi & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Judicial and legal activities in Kwara and Kaduna States were on Monday brought to a halt as workers embarked on strikes over welfare issues and the demand for financial autonomy.

In Kwara, law officers under the aegis of the Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN) began a three-day warning strike after the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum to the state government.

In a statement jointly signed by the association’s Chairman, Mrs. Medinat Abedisi, and Secretary, Ms. Tolulope Oniyide, the officers said the industrial action became necessary after the government failed to respond to their demands despite repeated appeals and official correspondence.

Their demands include payment of the outstanding 50 per cent balance of the 2020 furniture allowance, settlement of wardrobe allowance, implementation of the 2025 harmonised salary structure for state counsel and magistrates, and provision of periodic professional training.

“The state government has not responded to our notice of strike, and our demands remain unmet despite the hazards and workload associated with our duties,” the statement said. “We will review our position after the warning strike if the government continues to ignore our demands.”

The strike has disrupted court proceedings and legal operations across the state, with several ministries and departments affected.

Similarly, in Kaduna State, members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) shut down all courts to press for the implementation of financial autonomy and payment of outstanding entitlements.

The strike, declared indefinite, affected Federal and State High Courts, Magistrates’ Courts, Shari’a and Customary Courts, which were all under lock and key with banners announcing the industrial action.

According to a statement by the union’s Secretary, Comrade Nasiru Haruna, the action followed several ignored letters and meetings with the state government, including a demand notice issued on September 1 and an ultimatum dated October 9, 2025.

“All activities of the Kaduna State Judiciary are hereby suspended. All staff are to withdraw their services until further notice,” the union stated.

The workers’ demands include full implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary, payment of withheld salaries for April and May 2021, nine years’ arrears of a 20 per cent salary component, and outstanding leave, transport, and outfit allowances.

As of press time, both the Kwara and Kaduna State Governments had yet to respond to the strikes, even as fears mount that prolonged industrial action could worsen delays in justice delivery.