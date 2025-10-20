Strike: Islamic leaders call for urgent action to restore stability in varsities

ASUU strike

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Islamic leaders in Ogun State; under the aegis of ‘the League of Imams and Alfas have called on the federal government, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other stakeholders in the nation’s education sector to act urgently to restore stability to the universities, for the sake of the youth children and the future of the country.

They appealed to the federal government to take urgent and concrete steps toward resolving the issues that led to the ongoing two weeks warning strike by AsSUU once and for all.

The League of Imams and Alfas made the call in a statement issued on Monday and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to the statement signed by its Secretary-General, Tajudeen Mustapha Adewunmi, the federal government should ensure fair and sustainable remuneration for lecturers, improving infrastructure and teaching facilities across universities and providing continuous funding for research and innovation to drive national development.

They also called on ASUU to embrace dialogue with sincerity and mutual respect, recognizing that while grievances are valid, prolonged strikes only deepen the suffering of students, families and the nation at large.

The statement reads, “the League of Imams and Alfas, Ogun State, expresses deep concern over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) due to unresolved issues in the 2009 agreement with the Federal Government”.

“As religious leaders, we cannot remain silent when the education of our youths and the stability of our nation are repeatedly placed in jeopardy”.

“Each round of strike leaves behind painful scars. Students are trapped in prolonged academic calendars, unable to graduate when expected. Parents and guardians are weighed down financially, paying for accommodation and living expenses even while schools remain shut”.

“Families endure emotional stress as uncertainty about the future of their children grows heavier. Beyond this, the long periods of idleness expose young people to vices such as crime, drug abuse and restlessness, problems that later spill over into our communities”.

“The effect on the nation is equally profound. Frequent disruptions weaken the quality of education, producing graduates who are less competitive globally. Continuous strikes encourage brain drain, as both students and lecturers seek stability abroad”.

“Local businesses around campuses collapse during closures, affecting livelihoods. More dangerously, the repeated instability erodes trust in our public institutions, weakening the hope and faith of citizens in the future of Nigeria”.

The body commended the Nigerian Senate for its intervention in seeking to prevail on the federal government and ASUU to resolve the impasse, emphasizing that “as a responsible stakeholder, the Senate has shown sensitivity to the plight of students, parents, and the future of our education system”.

It urged the Senate to remain steadfast in this role and to ensure that this dialogue leads to a sustainable and lasting resolution, saying that education is the backbone of national development. “A country that continuously halts its academic calendar is consciously stalling its growth and risking the future of its youth. Nigeria cannot afford this cycle any longer”, the statement concluded.