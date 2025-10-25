Storm brews in PDP ahead of national convention

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba

•Deepening divisions expose crisis of trust, leadership within opposition party

•Reformers, entrenched power blocs clash over control, future direction

By Luminous Jannamike

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) heads toward its November 15–16 national convention, the opposition is once again caught in a familiar storm; a battle of trust, loyalty, and leadership that threatens to test the very soul of the party.

Still reeling from its 2023 electoral defeat, the PDP now faces a far more dangerous foe, not from its rivals, but from betrayal within its own fold.

A Family at War with Itself

At the heart of the crisis lies a growing perception that some senior figures, emboldened by personal ambition or quiet alliances, are working against the party’s interest ahead of the convention.

Allegations abound: of parallel congresses, leaked strategies, and quiet deals with opponents, deepening mistrust among its ranks.

Yet despite the open defiance, the leadership has remained cautious, hesitant to enforce discipline for fear of widening the cracks.

Reformers vs. Blockers

The battle lines are clear. On one side stand the reformers: governors, younger loyalists, and national officers who believe that a credible convention is the first step toward rebuilding the party’s image.

On the other side are the ‘blockers’, powerful old guards, determined to delay or manipulate the process to protect entrenched interests.

What was meant to be a unifying pre-convention process has turned into a theatre of suspicion, marked by petitions, counterclaims, and parallel congresses across several states.

Every delegate list, every approval, is now viewed through the lens of factional loyalty. Leaders preach unity in public, but behind closed doors, whispers of sabotage dominate conversations.

Discipline in Question

Why has the PDP failed to act decisively? For months, allegations of anti-party activity have trailed some influential members accused of working with the ruling camp, yet no senior figure has faced sanction.

National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba captured the frustration when he said: “Today, we know and we must admit that there are people within our fold who are dining with the APC… and we can’t pretend about that.”

His words reflect the leadership’s dilemma: acknowledging internal betrayal while avoiding open confrontation.

A Party Caught in Its Own Web

The result has been paralysis. By choosing silence, the leadership has emboldened factions who now see the convention as a contest for supremacy, not reform. Even recent disciplinary moves, such as the suspension of some state chairmen, have been seen as selective, punishing the periphery while shielding the powerful.

FCT Minister and former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike remains a lightning rod in these internal struggles. His influence, and the loyalty he commands among certain blocs, has made reconciliation even more delicate.

Elders Warn of Collapse

Veteran statesman and PDP Board of Trustees Chairman Adolphus Wabara has warned repeatedly: “PDP shouldn’t be allowed to die. If we fail to hold our own house together, we may not survive as the national platform of hope.”

His words capture the mood among the party’s elders, weary of crisis, but fearful that this one could be terminal if not contained.

The Test Ahead

If the upcoming convention proceeds under these clouds, it risks being seen less as a symbol of renewal and more as a stage for unresolved conflict.

The real test will not only be who wins, but whether the process itself is trusted. Disputes over delegate lists, forged signatures, or accreditation could easily spill into the courts, leaving the PDP paralysed once again.

Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum recently warned: “We are drawing a line for those who go to demarket the party. We will watch them and take appropriate actions at the right time.”

But for many, that ‘right time’ is running out.

A Narrow Window for Redemption

Beyond the power plays lies a deeper problem, a culture of convenience that has long rewarded disloyalty and punished honesty. In such an environment, genuine reform feels like rebellion. Yet there remains a glimmer of hope. If the PDP can deliver a transparent, credible convention, it could begin to restore public faith, not just in the party, but in opposition politics itself.

For now, all eyes are on Wadata Plaza. The rains of conflict are already falling, and the storm of accountability is closing in. Whether the umbrella stands firm or collapses under its own contradictions will depend on what the party chooses to do, or refuses to do, in the days ahead.