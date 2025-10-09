Stop using my name for commercial gain  —  Obi warns online business owners

Peter Obi

By Bayo Wahab

Former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, has warned individuals and groups using his name and image to promote online businesses and commercial ventures.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, titled “False use of my name for online promotions,” Obi said his attention had once again been drawn to the activities of persons exploiting his identity for personal and financial gain.

He described such acts as “fraudulent, deceptive, and aimed solely at exploiting public trust.”

“Despite earlier clarifications issued by my aides, some persons have continued to exploit my identity for personal and commercial gain, thereby misleading unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

Obi stated categorically that he has “no connection whatsoever with any of these endorsements or promotional activities.”

“At no time have I authorised any individual, business, or online platform to use my name, image, or identity for commercial purposes or profit-making ventures,” the former Anambra State governor added.

False Use of My Name for Online Promotions



My attention has been drawn once again to the activities of individuals and groups who persist in using my name to promote or endorse various online businesses and ventures. Despite earlier clarifications issued by my aides, some… — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 9, 2025

The 2023 presidential candidate further cautioned the public to be wary of online content or advertisements purporting to represent or involve him in any business dealings.

“The general public is therefore strongly advised to disregard these false claims and exercise utmost caution when encountering any online content that purports to represent or involve me in business dealings,” he warned.

Obi assured that all legitimate information concerning him or his engagements would continue to be released “through officially verified channels.”

Vanguard News