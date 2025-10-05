Stop undermining our fight against banditry, Governor Aliyu warns

Gov Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State.

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has issued a stern warning to critics and public commentators, cautioning them against turning the state’s security challenges into political tools.

He described such actions as reckless, insensitive, and capable of worsening the suffering of innocent citizens already affected by banditry.

Speaking in Silame Local Government Area during the conclusion of his condolence visits to communities devastated by recent attacks, the Governor emphasized that security matters are too sensitive and fragile to be reduced to political debates or careless criticism.

Aliyu condemned the increasing trend of politicizing insecurity, warning that those using the situation for political advantage are undermining collective efforts to restore peace and stability. He stressed that such behavior only emboldens the criminals terrorizing rural communities and weakens public confidence in the government’s resolve.

” administration would not tolerate individuals who use activism or public commentary to discredit genuine security efforts. He urged everyone to see the moment as one for unity and action rather than politics and division.”

” Our collaboration with security agencies, is working tirelessly to secure the state. He disclosed that ongoing operations and support measures are already yielding tangible results and will sustained efforts till peace is fully restored.”

” some residents act as informants to bandits, such conduct is a betrayal of trust and humanity. A new bill will soon be presented before the State Assembly to impose stiff penalties on anyone aiding or abetting banditry.”

“No government can win the war against insecurity without the cooperation of its citizens”. People should rise above their political differences and join hands in the collective fight for peace and survival.”

“The state government has provided operational vehicles, logistics, and intelligence support to all security formations across the state”. This administration will not relent until lasting peace returns.”

During his visit to Silame, the Governor presented ₦2 million and five bags of rice to each of the families of the 33 victims killed in the recent attack, amounting to a total of ₦66 million and 165 bags of rice.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious movements, and provide credible intelligence to security agencies, noting that safeguarding lives and communities is a collective responsibility that transcends politics.