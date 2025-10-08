Stop inciting FG against Abia Govt, LP caucus members tell Reps Deputy Speaker

Hon. Benjamin Kalu

By Steve Oko

Abia Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives Caucus members have told the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, rather than use his “number six position” in the country to advance the cause of Abia State, should not incite the federal government against the state for his selfish political interest.

The caucus, in a statement on Wednesday, criticized the Deputy Speaker over his recent critical remarks against Gov. Alex Otti, accusing him of a deliberate attempt to pit the federal government against the state.

The statement read in part:” Hon. Kalu has carried on with arrogance and recklessness, making provocative, sycophantic, and inflammatory statements both publicly and privately.

“His conduct reveals a deliberate strategy to incite the Federal Government and the ruling party at the centre against the Abia State Government, while peddling falsehoods to discredit the administration of Governor Alex Otti.

“This is the same divisive strategy he once used against respected leaders of his own party in the South East. His recent actions are not about service, they are about personal ambition and power-drunk tendencies, even at the expense of peace of Abia state.”

The LP caucus wondered why the Deputy Speaker chose to reciprocate Gov. Otti’s magnanimity with animosity.

“Unlike what is often seen elsewhere, opposition political office holders are met with hostility in their states. Governor Alex Otti has consistently demonstrated political maturity and magnanimity towards Hon. Kalu. The Governor extended goodwill to him upon his emergence as Deputy Speaker, including hosting an elaborate state reception in his honor, attended by Labour Party officials and federal legislators.

“Governor Otti directed all Abia LP House members to support Kalu’s emergence as Deputy Speaker. This cooperation should have been reciprocated by Hon. Kalu. Sadly, he has chosen instead to stoke the embers of political disharmony in Abia.”

The Caucus asked Kalu to engage in sober self-reflection, arguing that “his hubris and inciteful remarks are unbecoming of a Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.”

“He must remember that many have occupied and will still occupy that seat; decorum, not arrogance, defines true leadership”, the statement read.

The Caucus challenged Kalu to leverage his privileged position to complement the government’s efforts in attracting more federal attention to the state, rather than blackmailing the Governor.

“Governor Alex Otti has facilitated and is executing numerous federal projects across Abia — including Port Harcourt Road, Ohafia-Arochukwu Road, Omenuko Bridge, and the 25 km Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road, soon to be flagged off. These are tangible results: a kind of leadership that brings hope to ordinary people, creates jobs, opens up communities, and makes Abia a source of pride for the nation again.

“As he always boast to be ‘number six’ in national protocol, Hon. Kalu ought to leverage his office to support these projects for Abia’s growth, rather than playing cheap politics in his six years as a member of the House of Representatives.”

The Caucus urged Abians and Nigerians “to disregard Hon. Kalu’s empty boasts and divisive rhetoric”, saying his actions “are driven by selfish ambition, not love for the people.”

The Caucus maintained that”Governor Otti enjoys a cordial relationship with Mr. President,” saying that “no amount of political scheming by Honorable Kalu can disrupt Abia’s steady progress.”

“The people of Abia are politically discerning. They can see through Hon. Kalu’s selfish antics and understand that his fight is not against one man but against the collective interest of good governance, peace, and progress in Abia State.”

We call on all Abians- young and old, market women and traders, professionals, party members.

They further called on Abians across party lines and political persuasions to stand united “in support of the transformational work of Governor Otti, and to reject attempts by any individual to drag the state backwards for personal gain.”

