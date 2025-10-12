Stop demarketing your country, Umahi tells Nigerians

Dave Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has called on Nigerians at home and abroad to stop de-marketing the country, urging them to promote national unity, optimism and patriotism.

Umahi, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, decried what he described as a growing culture of negativity and public condemnation of Nigeria.

“I feel so sad when people demarket the country both outside and inside Nigeria, cursing without knowledge.

“This is because a job is very easy when you are not the one doing it. Let there be a rethink.

“We are all journeying through this life and there is a need to have lasting treasures beyond this life by putting Nigeria first, by being your brother’s keeper, by doing things with the fear of God.

“I wonder that when our people go outside the country, they suffer more; they pass through all kinds of humiliations and oppressions; they work sometimes for 19 hours and they obey all the rules.

“But when they come here, they break all the rules. That is not good; let us have hope here. This is the only country you can make 100 per cent doing a job, whereas you can’t make more than 10 per cent outside the country,” he said.

According to him, there are lots of opportunities in Nigeria, but he stressed that people would not see the light if they decided to close their eyes.

He urged Nigerians to be optimistic, forward-looking, and to love themselves because approaching issues with bitterness and being unappreciative would not do anybody any good.

“There is a saying that ‘forgiveness sets the captive free’, and when you are forgiven, you will find out that you were the captive.

“So let us work with the fear of God and support our government, and of course, engage in constructive criticism. Nigeria is great again.”

Umahi praised President Bola Tinubu’s resilience and commitment in the face of what he described as a terrible economic situation inherited from the previous administration.

He said that the president’s refusal to complain publicly was a mark of leadership courage.

Umahi said as a governor then, he knew what the Tinubu administration inherited, explaining that everything became a priority for him and the burden of debt became so terrible.

“In fact, when I saw the capital projects, I never knew that the debt servicing is drawn from the capital projects, and that is where the problem is.

“So there has been a lot of debts that are kept and these debts were not used for infrastructure development, otherwise it would have been a catalyst for development. It’s very important to know that what we inherited was so terrible.

“Everything became a priority, but we shall overcome this. Even our fuel was sold in advance, but it is a matter of courage and that is why the president is not complaining but we shall overcome it,” the minister said.

According to him, all the indices show that the reforms are ‘breathing very well’, noting that inflation has dropped and that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is over 4.23 per cent, while the foreign reserve has climbed over 42 per cent.

“So all the indices are breathing well and the worst is over, by the words of the president, and that the darkest part of the morning is the dawn. The macroeconomy is doing very well.

“Also the commitment and infrastructure development are going to cure the seeming hunger because it is going to trickle down to macro economy and that will be a win-win for this nation.

“For me, the president has taken back the nation for us. So forget about the noise makers. There will always be people making noise, and I suggest that our generation should try to work even harder than our forefathers.

Hard work pays; it very, very important. Even the Bible professes that he that doesn’t work should not eat,” the minister stated.

Vanguard News