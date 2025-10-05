Stop collecting levy from petty traders, Soludo warns Govt officials

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has warned government officials against imposing levies on petty traders, stressing that his administration will not tolerate any act that undermines the welfare of low-income earners.

The governor issued the warning during a political rally at Ekwulọbịa, Aguata Local Government Area, where he emphasized the importance of community involvement in governance.

His remarks followed an earlier visit to Eke Market in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area, where it was discovered that levies were still being collected from petty traders with less than ₦100,000 in capital, contrary to government directives.

“Don’t collect from them anymore. We will arrest anybody that goes ahead to disregard this,” Soludo warned, reaffirming his commitment to protecting the livelihoods of petty traders.

He thanked the people for their support for his administration and underscored the significance of Ekwulọbịa in Anambra State’s growth and development.

Recalling that former Governor Jim Nwobodo had designated Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, and Ekwulọbịa as cities, Soludo noted that Ekwulọbịa was overlooked in past development plans. He proposed the creation of a dedicated town planning committee to drive its transformation into a fully developed city.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to social welfare, citing free education, free antenatal care, and delivery services for the underprivileged as part of ongoing reforms.

In his remarks, the Mayor of Aguata LGA, Dr. Chibueze Offforbike, praised Soludo for transforming Ekwulọbịa within a short period.

“We have transformed from a rural to a semi-urban and now an urban local government area, courtesy of Governor Soludo. Thank you for making us proud. We assure you of our commitment from the wards to the polling units,” he said.

As a show of support, the people of Aguata later presented a cheque of ₦80 million to Governor Soludo and his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, to back their governorship campaign.