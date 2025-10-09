Sterling Bank upholds rule of law despite disruption by chronic debtor’s associates

Sterling Bank Limited has reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to operating strictly within lawful processes even as it faces escalating efforts by a chronic debtor, (name withheld) his company, to obstruct justice.

The bank’s commitment to judicial authority was tested this week when associates of the debtor staged an unlawful protest at one of its branches in the Central Business District of Abuja, a move the bank views as a blatant attempt to circumvent clear court judgments.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, involved a group claiming to be representatives of civil society organisations who actively obstructed access to the Sterling Bank branch. The demonstrators engaged in public theatrics, chanting false allegations and distributing fabricated petitions concerning the dispute.

The bank noted that the entire operation was a calculated attempt to employ misinformation and public intimidation to distort the facts of a legal matter that has been conclusively determined by the courts.

Critically, the protest appears to be a direct breach of an existing court order that expressly prohibits the company and its affiliates from taking any further steps or actions related to the dispute.

Michael Boniface, Chief Security Officer at Sterling Bank, condemned the disruption in the strongest terms. He described the action as “reckless and contemptuous behaviour” and a “direct affront to the rule of law.” While the bank has maintained considerable restraint despite repeated provocation, Boniface confirmed that this latest violation will be immediately escalated to law enforcement authorities for thorough investigation and prosecution.

Security agencies swiftly contained the disturbance and normal banking operations resumed almost immediately. Sterling Bank confirmed that at no point were customers, staff or property subjected to risk or damage throughout the incident.

The legal confrontation stems from years of defaults on a vessel lease facility initially granted to the company. The bank demonstrated significant flexibility by subsequently restructuring the facility multiple times to accommodate the debtor’s repeated inability to meet repayment terms.

Boniface reiterated Sterling Bank’s commitment to operating within the bounds of the law. He stressed that integrity, discipline and respect for judicial authority remain the pillars of Sterling Bank, adding that the institution will continue to defend its reputation and protect its stakeholders from individuals who “weaponise falsehood to obstruct justice.”

The bank reaffirmed its dedication to transparency, ethical conduct and cooperation with law enforcement to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system.