Stationery firm champions teacher empowerment, education advancement

BIC, a leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, has reaffirmed its commitment to education in Nigeria by spotlighting the vital role of teachers at the Let There Be Teachers Conference in Lagos.

The landmark event, which set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of teachers, provided a platform for dialogue on strengthening education and celebrated teachers as key drivers of national development.

With education at the core of its sustainability agenda and in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Quality Education, BIC has pledged to improve learning conditions and enhance access to quality education for millions of children worldwide. This is in line with BIC’s commitment to improving learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025.

In Nigeria, the company aims to achieve that through a holistic approach to education starting with equipping classrooms with the necessary writing tools for academic performance, creating inspirational learning environments, unleashing creativity outside of the classroom, all the way to supporting students as they transition from the academic to the professional world and integrate into the workforce.

Speaking at the conference, Anthony Amahwe, General Manager of BIC Nigeria, said: “The belief that education is the backbone of societal progress and development is rooted in BIC’s DNA. This is a key driver for us to continue to support millions of students and teachers and play a key role in raising a generation capable of building sustainable and productive societies.

“Now, more than ever, we must strengthen education, not just as a path to employment, but as a foundation for self-expression, creativity, and deep understanding of our environment.”

The conference also drew attention from government representatives. Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), stressed the need to address systemic education challenges and emphasized that teachers must be at the centre of reform efforts.

Keynote sessions and panel discussions reflected the urgency of strengthening Nigeria’s education system, with themes ranging from building a sustainable nation one classroom at a time to empowering teachers for quality education and repositioning the teaching profession for national development.

Experts and stakeholders explored ways to enhance teachers’ status, integrate technology and innovation into learning, reform education policies, and promote strong leadership for transformation in the sector.

The event reinforced BIC’s global initiative, Writing Our Future, Together, which inspires millions of students across more than 180 countries to take action for a sustainable future. In Nigeria, this mission continues to shape classrooms and empower educators—affirming BIC’s belief that every teacher trained today is an investment in tomorrow’s nation.