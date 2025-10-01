State of the Nation: Nigeria racing backwards – Lagos Vicar-General

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Vicar General, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Monsignor John Aniagwu, has decried the state of the nation, warning that Nigeria is “racing backwards” due to leadership failure and entrenched tribalism.

Speaking at the inauguration of St. Leo’s Commandery 1010 and Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Laux 887 of the Knights of St. John International in Ikeja, Aniagwu lamented that the country continues to sideline competent citizens in favour of ethnic considerations, thereby weakening its leadership pool.

“Right now, people are not valued for what they can do or who they are. The first question asked is: which tribe are you from? In the process, we lose the services of people who can really work for this country because we discriminate against them,” he said.

The outgoing Parish Priest of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja, added that this culture has left Nigeria with “second-rate leaders, maybe even third or tenth-rate leaders,” which explains why the nation lags behind its peers.

“Nigeria of today cannot be compared with Nigeria of 40 years ago. Certainly, you cannot compare Nigeria today with many other countries on our own continent. If you list the 10 best countries in Africa in terms of progress, Nigeria will not be among them, maybe not even in the first 20,” he lamented.

Aniagwu urged Nigerians, particularly leaders, to uphold values of accountability, honesty, integrity, and meritocracy, stressing that everyone should have a level playing field regardless of tribe or religion.

Beyond the state of the nation, Aniagwu reflected on the role of the Knights of St. John International within the Church community. He noted that their presence would strengthen parish life through spirituality, service, and active participation.

“They can no longer sit on the fence. They have to be drivers of a lot of things within the parish community. Whenever the parish gives them an assignment, they will always say yes and put in their best,” he said.

Also speaking, Sir Franklin Ezeji, President of Commandery 1010, described the inauguration as a covenant to uphold the sacred traditions of the order. He pledged that members would defend the faith, promote charity, and serve the vulnerable.

“As brother knights, you are expected to support with your talents, your time, and your treasure. Our mission is also to foster relationships, carry out works of mercy, and speak truth to power wherever necessary,” he said.

For Mr. Vincent Okobi, Chairman of the Media Organizing Committee and one of those newly initiated, the knighthood represents an opportunity to deepen his faith and serve others. “Life is never complete until we help the downtrodden. God didn’t give us what we have for ourselves alone. We must pass it on to others and put smiles on the faces of the poor,” he said.

Okobi also called on faith leaders to promote unity by rejecting tribalism and embodying love. “Christ is for all. We should learn to preach virtues that uplift and assist one another. If we help each other, it becomes easier to preach Christ because Christ is love,” he added.

The event marked a new phase for St. Leo’s parish, which until now had been attached to St. Peter Claver Commandery in Ajao Estate.