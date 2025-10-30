State creation won’t be based on sentiment – Senator Sampson

As calls for the creation of new states intensify across Nigeria, Sen. Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom – South) says the process will not be merit-based or driven by emotions or sentiment.

Sampson said that the process will be conducted by strict adherence to due process and constitutional provisions.

Speaking with journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday, Sampson explained that state creation involves a “rich interplay of law and history.”

He said that lawmakers must consider multiple factors —legal, historical, and socio-political —before making decisions.

He stressed that while the 10th National Assembly is determined to “break the jinx” of only the military creating states in Nigeria, it must still operate within the framework of the Constitution.

Referencing the historic COR State Movement (Cross River, Ogoja, and Rivers), Sampson said he understands the long-standing agitation for new states but reiterated that procedure, not sentiment, will guide any legislative action.

“In the clamour for state creation, it is critical that due process be followed and that a number of dynamics be looked at beyond the emotions, beyond the sentiments, beyond the clamour. So I think that’s just what I consider”.

“You know, Parliament can do anything. We are saddled with a number of responsibilities and possess vast powers. But in doing that, we must look at the provisions of the Constitution.

“That’s why I said that it’s a rich interplay of law and history. You must look at the Constitution. You must look at the dynamics of our various communities.

“You must look at the depths and the weights of the aspirations. But principally, it’s an interplay of law and history, largely”.

Sampson further said that the clamour for states in Nigeria has come a long way. Using the example of his area.

“I come from an area where we had the COR state movement, historically, Cross River, Ogoja and Rivers.

“So I’m familiar with the dynamic politics of state creation in Nigeria. But as we clamour for more states, we also have to look at the matrix of developments. You know, the matrix of history and the evolving circumstances in the country.

“There has been clamour, I agree, in some parts, but due process has to be followed. As a legislature, we are concerned with that adherence,” he said.

Vanguard News