Star-Studded Premiere of Níní shines at Silverbird Cinemas, Abuja

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The red carpet was rolled out at Silverbird Cinemas, Jabi, Abuja, for the highly anticipated premiere of Níní, the latest film from Fedmas Studio.

The emotional thriller attracted an impressive lineup of Nollywood stars, including Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Keppy Ekpeyong, Yemi Blaq, Chimezie Imo, Chinyere Wilfred, Tony Goodman, and Francis Duru, alongside emerging talents from Abuja’s vibrant film scene.

Níní tells the story of Niniola, a woman whose dreams of a peaceful family life are shattered by an unexpected twist rooted in her mother’s rigid moral beliefs. Shot across scenic locations in Abuja and Nasarawa State, the 1-hour, 57-minute film combines gripping drama with fast-paced action while exploring themes of trauma, love, and moral complexity.

Written, directed, and produced by Dr. Samuel Idiagbonya — a trained screenwriter and medical doctor — the film reflects his deep insight into human emotion and conflict.

“This story tackles issues around sanctimony, regret, pain, and love,” Dr. Idiagbonya said. “It also seeks to address the gaps in parenting and moral guidance in our society.”

The premiere, which precedes the film’s nationwide release in 70 cinemas across Nigeria in October 2025, drew widespread praise from guests.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, lauded Níní for its originality and emotional depth, describing it as “captivating from start to finish.” Similarly, former Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, commended the casting and strong performances, urging Nigerians to watch a film that “upholds timeless family values.”

Lead Pastor of The Transformation Church, Sam Oye, highlighted the movie’s storytelling quality, production design, and emotive soundtrack.

“The synergy between script, direction, and performance is rare in Nollywood — and Níní delivers it beautifully,” he said.

Veteran actress Tina Mba used the occasion to advocate for intentional parenting.

“We need to go back to the basics. Who listens to the girls? Parents must be more present and reinforce core values,” she urged.

Actor Chimezie Imo, who also featured in the film, reflected on its central message.

“Life isn’t black and white. After watching Níní, I hope viewers choose love over hate, anger, or judgment,” he said.

Veteran actor Francis Duru praised the production as “a refreshing and thought-provoking addition to Nollywood,” urging Nigerians not to miss the film.

With its powerful narrative, stellar performances, and strong social message, Níní stands out as a must-watch movie — one that goes beyond entertainment to spark vital conversations about family, values, and healing.