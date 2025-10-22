Stanley Uzochukwu’s Delborough Lagos wins double ‘Best in Africa’ awards

The Delborough Lagos, an epitome of African luxury hospitality founded by Nigerian entrepreneur Stanley Uzochukwu, has achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching two prestigious titles — “Best New Luxury African Hospitality Brand” and “Best Luxury Lifestyle Boutique Hotel – Nigeria & Africa” — at the 2025 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards held in Tróia, Portugal.

The globally renowned Seven Stars Awards celebrates brands that exemplify excellence, innovation, and sustained impact in the international luxury hospitality industry.

At the grand celebration of luxury, Dr. Uzochukwu was also personally recognised as “Seven Stars Man of the Year” and inducted into the “Seven Stars Pantheon of Hospitality” — an elite circle honouring visionaries whose leadership has redefined standards within the global hospitality landscape.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Uzochukwu dedicated the awards to Nigeria and the African continent, noting that “The Delborough Lagos was conceived to project African hospitality on a world-class scale, and these honours affirm that vision.”

Located in the heart of Victoria Island, The Delborough Lagos has rapidly gained a reputation as one of Africa’s foremost luxury destinations — a haven that has hosted over 16 former and serving Presidents, global leaders, and royals including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The hotel’s exquisite blend of art, architecture, and African sophistication has made it a preferred choice among elite travellers and world-renowned brands.

In recent months, the hotel played host to luxury fashion house Angelo Galasso, which chose The Delborough Lagos as the venue to unveil its exclusive collection for the first time in Africa — a testament to the hotel’s growing international appeal.

Speaking on the recognition, the hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Emanuele Secondo, expressed immense pride and reaffirmed the management’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of hospitality.

“We are proud to receive these awards. They are a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and luxury at The Delborough Lagos. We will continue to raise the bar and make Africa proud,” he said.

The double honours and individual accolades for Dr. Uzochukwu mark another defining moment for Nigeria’s luxury hospitality industry, spotlighting The Delborough Lagos as a benchmark of African excellence on the global stage.