Stand in solidarity with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Shettima tells ACF

Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, called on the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, to stand in solidarity with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The Vice President made the call when he received a delegation from the ACF, led by its Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, “there is no better time than now for the leaders of the North to stand together as one” in support of efforts by the Tinubu administration to wriggle the nation out of the economic and social morass it was hitherto enmeshed in.

Senator Shettima told members of the region’s apex socio-cultural organisation to resist the antics of a few mischief-makers who seek to fragment Nigeria’s unity.

He drew the distinction between greed and grievance as propounded by those he described as “architects of modern conflict,” observing that, “while some agitations arise from genuine grievances seeking justice and fairness, others are fuelled by greed—by the quest to exploit disorder for selfish gain.”

He said the task before the Tinubu administration is to spot the difference between genuine grievance and greed, with a view to embracing “legitimate calls for equity and inclusion, and to isolate the forces that seek to profit from chaos.”

“We have proven, time and again, that our diversity is our strength, that our differences in tribe, faith, and geography are the very bricks that make this house of destiny we live in. This is why we must continue to resist all attempts to divide us or stir mischief among us. Our future depends on unity, and unity must remain our creed,” he stated.

Dispelling claims of ethnic and religious slant by peddlers of marginalisation, VP Shettima stated categorically that every group, faith, and tribe has a voice in national issues under the Tinubu administration, and that no group will marginalized.

His words: “What we do as a government is to ensure that every group, every community, every faith, and every voice finds its place in the national conversation. We will never accommodate the marginalisation of any group. Our policies are designed to create opportunities for all—to lift every community through inclusion, education, and enterprise.”

The Vice President assured the northern leaders that they are an integral part of the Tinubu-led federal government and that the administration is ready to partner with the ACF to advance the cause of the region and the nation as a whole.

He said, “The trajectory of the North, however, has been a sobering one. We began as a region defined by stability, vision, and a deep commitment to building bridges across ethnic, religious, and geographic divides. But what we have inherited today is a geography scarred by insecurity, mistrust, and economic decline.

“We cannot afford to allow this chaos to fester. We owe our people not only the burden of ending the cycle of killings and destruction that have crippled our communities, but also the duty of ensuring justice for victims of violence and deprivation.

“This government is yours. Your interests shall always find representation here, for I am one of you. And where there is a shortcoming, I assure you that you have direct access to me. We exist to serve you, to represent you, and to uphold the values that make the North an equal stakeholder in Nigeria’s identity.”

Senator Shettima outlined what he described as deliberate steps being taken by the administration to reposition the North, saying the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu “prioritises education, agriculture, industrialisation, and security as the pillars of northern revival.”

He continued: “We are strengthening the foundations of education through reforms that empower local governments and promote fiscal autonomy at the grassroots. Through the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), millions of northern students now have access to tertiary education without the financial barriers that once held them back.

“We are expanding vocational and technical training centres to prepare our youth for roles in agriculture, manufacturing, and technology.”

The VP explained that under the current administration, Nigeria has moved beyond subsistence farming to large-scale commercial ventures that are transforming the vast arable land in the North into the nation’s food and industrial backbone.

“We are building agro-processing industries to create jobs and value chains, investing in microfinance systems to support smallholder farmers and MSMEs, and establishing industrial zones in key states such as Kano, Kaduna, and Sokoto to attract textile, leather, and food-processing industries,” he added.

On security, VP Shettima said national security remains the administration’s topmost priority. “Through coordinated security operations, we have neutralised notorious bandit leaders and restored relative stability to once-besieged communities. This is the foundation upon which we intend to rebuild the North—through peace, through justice, and through economic empowerment,” he noted.

Earlier, the Chairman of the BoT of ACF, Alhaji Dalhatu, commended the Tinubu administration for its bold reforms, applauding the Vice President’s commitment and support for the achievements recorded so far.

The BoT Chair said, “We are proud of what you are doing as Vice President as well as the work and achievements of this administration. You are doing a good job of assisting the President in running the affairs of the country in difficult times. We are always happy to identify with you”.

He explained that the group was at the Presidential Villa to express solidarity with the government and to formally invite the Vice President to the forthcoming 25th anniversary celebration of the ACF, as well as to deliberations on the development of the region.

Alhaji Dalhatu said, among other things, the ACF intends to launch an endowment fund to drive the socio-economic development of the northern region, especially in building models across different sectors that would be emulated by state governments in the region.

He added that the 25th anniversary celebration would also provide a platform for ACF to interact with other socio-cultural organisations across the country for the future and development of Nigeria.

For his part, Chairman of the National Executive Committee of ACF, Mamman Mike Osuman, said the socio-cultural organisation will use the 25th anniversary to showcase the potentials of the northern region and make a bold statement about its commitment to a one, prosperous, united country.

He pledged the ACF’s support for the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the realization of the targets of the Tinubu administration.

Also present at the meeting were the ACF Vice Chairman, Sen. Ibrahim Ida; the Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu; and the BoT Vice Chairman, Amb. Ibrahim Mai-Sule.

Others include Alh Nasiru Danu; Ibrahim Sidi Bamalli, former IGP, M.D. Abubakar (retd); Amb. Baba Ahmed Jidda; Mahmud Yayale Ahmed; Lt. Gen. Abdurahman Bello Danbazau (retd); Nasiru Sani Isa (Wamban Kebbi); Hon. Beni Lar; Maimuna Yaya Abubakar; Aishatu M.S. Ismail; H.E. Muktar Lamara Yero; DIG Habila Joshak (retd), and Mrs Christine Gadzama.

Vanguard News