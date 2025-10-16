Stanbic IBTC powers UAC’s landmark takeover of CHI Limited

By Fodilat Abdullateef

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has thrown its financial weight behind UAC of Nigeria PLC in the successful acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in CHI Limited, one of Nigeria’s biggest players in the food and beverage sector.

The landmark deal, completed on October 3, 2025, is seen as a major shake-up in the country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, strengthening UAC’s position in the juice, dairy and snacks segment.

Acting as Mandated Lead Arranger and Global Coordinator, Stanbic IBTC provided an end-to-end investment banking solution, structuring a multi-product financing package tailored to UAC’s strategic goals. The bank also deployed its Global Markets and Escrow services to manage foreign exchange risks and settlement flows, leveraging the broader Standard Bank Group platform.

“This acquisition represents a transformative step for UAC as we expand our presence in the FMCG sector,” said Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo, Group Finance Director of UAC.

Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Oladele Sotubo, noted that the transaction underscores the bank’s capacity to deliver integrated financing solutions that drive business growth and economic development.

CHI Limited, the producer of popular household brands such as Hollandia and Chivita, brings a strong distribution network and proprietary technology to the UAC fold.