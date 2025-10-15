Stakeholders react to removal of Mathematics as compulsory subject for Arts students’ admissions

By Elizabeth Osayande

Divergent opinions continue to emerge following the Federal Government’s decision to remove Mathematics as a compulsory subject for Arts students seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Recently, Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa provided a breakdown of modifications to the new curriculum. According to a statement by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, the decision follows the approval of the National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

Dr. Alausa explained that the new policy aims to democratize access to tertiary education and empower Nigerian youths under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “The policy represents a significant step in promoting inclusivity and driving national development through equitable educational opportunities,” the ministry stated.

The Minister emphasized that the reform was necessary after years of restrictive admission requirements that left many qualified candidates without placement, despite their academic achievements. He noted that while over two million candidates sit for the UTME annually, only about 700,000 secure admissions—an imbalance attributed to outdated entry rules rather than a lack of academic ability.

“This imbalance must give way to fairness and opportunity. Our goal is to ensure that capable and deserving candidates are not denied education because of obsolete policies,” Dr. Alausa said.

The new National Guidelines update admission requirements across universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and Innovation Enterprise Academies (IEAs) while maintaining academic standards:

Universities: Minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, not exceeding two sittings. Mathematics remains compulsory for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses but is no longer required for Arts students.

Polytechnics (ND level): Minimum of four credit passes, including English Language for non-science courses; Mathematics required for science-related programs.

Colleges of Education (NCE level): Minimum of four credits, with English compulsory for Arts and Social Sciences; Mathematics required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programs.

Colleges of Education (B.Ed level): Minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, as applicable to the course of study.

Innovation Enterprise Academies (IEAs): Same requirements as Polytechnics for National Diploma (ND) programs.

The government also announced the abolition of the National Innovation Diploma (NID) previously awarded by IEAs, replacing it with the National Diploma (ND) to ensure uniformity and credibility. The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been directed to re-accredit all IEAs nationwide, warning that institutions failing to meet accreditation requirements may face de-accreditation.

Dr. Alausa stated that the reform is expected to create opportunities for 250,000 to 300,000 additional students to gain admission annually. “Our young people are the heartbeat of this nation. This reform ensures that every Nigerian youth has a fair chance to learn, grow, and succeed. We are equipping them with the education and skills they need to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he said.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive education, human capital development, and youth empowerment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Reactions to the decision have been mixed:

Critics: Dr. Dideolu Adekogbe, Lead Consultant at Florish-Gate Global Consult, described the move as a misstep, arguing that Mathematics is essential across all disciplines. She emphasized that mathematical skills underpin problem-solving, critical thinking, and decision-making in various professions, including arts-related fields. Similarly, Dr. Gbenga Mike of P-Brains EduConsults Africa warned that removing Mathematics could undermine the quality of education and competitiveness of Nigerian students.

Supporters: Many parents and educators welcomed the change. Christmanna Mins, a mother, cited her daughter’s previous admission challenges due to failing Mathematics, calling the reform a relief. Uwaize Marian Oghomeh noted that the policy ensures students are not denied admission solely for failing Mathematics, which could reduce exam malpractice. Ger Iveren Grace highlighted that Arts students do not require advanced Mathematics for their courses, making the policy a practical adjustment. Philipa Edojah clarified that Mathematics is not being eliminated entirely; Arts students will still learn basic Mathematics, sufficient for their academic needs.

Overall, stakeholders agree that the reform aims to broaden access to higher education while maintaining essential academic standards, striking a balance between inclusivity and quality education.