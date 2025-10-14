Stakeholders push for bold, unified climate action at 2025 Africa Climate Forum

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Stakeholders at the 2025 Africa Climate Forum (ACF) have called for bold and collective action to build a resilient Africa that not only withstands climate challenges but thrives amid them.

Speaking at the opening of the Forum in Abuja, Director-General of the Global Centre for Law, Business and Economy (GCLBE) and Convener of the Forum, Dr. George Nwangwu, emphasized the need for a holistic and inclusive just transition that places marginalized communities at the heart of Africa’s climate agenda.

“The decisions we make today will shape the world we leave for future generations. Let us challenge the status quo, embrace innovation, and demand accountability. Together, we can build a resilient Africa—one that thrives in the face of adversity,” he said.

Dr. Nwangwu noted that the Forum is not merely a meeting but a call to action aimed at bridging transition gaps in governance, finance, human rights, and energy access—critical areas for achieving a sustainable future.

“Africa’s energy needs are immense. With over 1.5 billion people, balancing rising demand with decarbonisation is a daunting but necessary task,” he stated. “As we shift away from fossil fuels, the benefits of this transition must be shared equitably.”

He added that since its inception in 2023, the Africa Climate Forum has evolved into a key platform for advancing climate action across the continent, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, civil society, and international partners to promote innovative, nature-based climate solutions.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria, Mr. Isaac Parashina, described Africa’s transition to a low-carbon economy as an economic necessity rather than just a policy goal.

“Africa must foster ecosystems that reward efficiency, penalise waste, and elevate innovation,” Parashina said, noting that the continent requires about $250 billion annually by 2030 to meet its climate objectives.

He called for fair access to global climate finance, stronger domestic resource mobilization, and enhanced accountability in fund utilization.

Reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to regional collaboration, Parashina said: “Kenya and Nigeria have enormous potential for cooperation in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and carbon markets. By harmonising strategies, we can model practical and visionary South–South cooperation.”

Nigeria’s Minister of Trade and Investment, Ms. Jumoke Oduwole, urged stakeholders to move from policy discussions to tangible investments.

“This conversation must not remain at the policy level—it must lead to investment,” she said. “From carbon credits to renewables, sustainability to AI, there are vast opportunities across sectors, and this forum is helping to drive that conversation in Africa.”

Oduwole highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in promoting climate-smart economic growth, leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to attract and catalyze green investments across the continent.

“Africa is not just a victim of climate change—we are builders of solutions, and Nigeria is taking a strategic leadership role,” she added.

Representing the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, Dr. Samuel Obafemi Bajomo reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing climate action across all sectors, including aviation.

“The aviation sector must also lead in the green transition. In line with ICAO’s Net Zero target by 2050, Nigeria has launched a Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy for Aviation,” he said.

Bajomo also highlighted ongoing initiatives in climate-smart agriculture, reforestation under the Great Green Wall Initiative, and climate education, reiterating the government’s commitment to achieving and surpassing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Providing an overview of the Forum, Dr. Benjamin Mukoro explained that ACF 2025 aims to address persistent policy and implementation gaps in Africa’s climate transition.

“The climate policy space is dynamic—that’s why we must keep coming back to the drawing board,” Mukoro noted. “This Forum gives Africa a louder, clearer voice as we head toward COP30.”

With the theme “Bolder, Greener, and Better Steps: Closing Transition Gaps,” the 2025 Africa Climate Forum serves as a rallying point for decisive, inclusive, and actionable climate solutions tailored to the continent’s unique realities.