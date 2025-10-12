Stakeholders hail Tinubu’s reforms as Qatari Investors commit $300bn FDI

Lagos, Oct 12, 2025 (NAN) News Nigerian business stakeholders have applauded President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, following a $300 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitment from Qatari investors to key sectors of the nation’s economy.

They gave the commendation during a reception for a high-powered delegation from Future Union Group, Qatar, led by Sheikh Abdul-Rahman Hamad N.H. Al-Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, held on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Qatari delegation arrived in Nigeria to explore partnerships in infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, agriculture, and aviation.

Mr Adebowale Odutola, Chairman of Elan Vert Nigeria Ltd. and facilitator of the visit, said the investment decision was a direct outcome of Tinubu’s consistent drive to rebuild international confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

“Today, we are making history. These investors are bringing in $300 billion across key sectors of our economy; aviation, oil and gas, mining, and infrastructure,” Odutola said.

According to her, the development proves that Nigeria’s economic reforms are attracting serious global attention.

“For years, many foreign investors were hesitant because of uncertainty. But now, the reforms have brought confidence back,” she said.

Odutola added that the Qatari investors were eager to partner with credible Nigerian businesses to create jobs and wealth.

“They are not just investing; they want to build long-term partnerships. They told us Nigeria is now the investment bride of Africa,” she said.

She further noted that the investors would visit Abuja to meet with key government agencies and explore project financing opportunities.

“This is not a ceremonial visit. They came prepared, and conversations will begin immediately,” she said.

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and co-facilitator of the visit, described the investment as a vote of confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and reform policies.

“Before Tinubu’s administration, the business climate was discouraging. The forex policy alone was a major concern for foreign investors. But now, the reforms have restored faith and made Nigeria an investment-friendly environment,” Adediran said.

He explained that foreign investors could now repatriate their funds without difficulty, a key confidence booster.

“Today, Nigeria is the number one investment destination in Africa. The market is here, the people are here, and the opportunities are endless,” he added.

Adediran also highlighted the importance of renewable energy and gas exploration as key focus areas.

“We need strong partners like Future Union to help us unlock our potential in clean energy. This partnership can redefine our energy future,” he said.

Mr Adedamola Kasunmu, Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, said the arrival of Qatari investors was a reflection of Tinubu’s growing global influence and the effectiveness of his reforms.

“This is a major vote of confidence in Nigeria. Investors are no longer moving out but returning.

“The policies in electricity, telecommunications, and financial services are working,” Kasunmu said.

He noted that the investment would have a ripple effect across the economy.

“When $300 billion comes into critical sectors, jobs will follow, industries will revive, and growth will be felt by ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

Kasunmu praised the government’s focus on diversifying the economy, noting that “Nigeria is regaining its reputation as Africa’s business hub”.

Dr Abdelgalil Sharaf, Chief Executive Officer of Future Union Group, expressed optimism about the group’s future in Nigeria.

“We came this morning and saw endless opportunities. Nigeria has what we need; people, potential, and purpose,” he said.

He said the group’s focus would be on long-term, sustainable investments.

“This is not a short-term play. We are here to stay, to build, and to contribute to Nigeria’s growth story,” Sharaf added.

Maral Godalazian, International Regional Director and Partner at Future Union, also expressed delight with the warmth of Nigerians.

“Nigeria is full of possibilities. We are happy to be here and to work with such passionate people,” she said.

Also, Mr Nabil Lakhel, Aviation Advisor, Future Union, said, “We see tha there is a lot of things to do here in Nigeria. We have a lot of projects to launch here.”

NAN reports that the engagement is expected to open new frontiers of cooperation between Nigeria and Qatar, particularly in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, technology, and trade.

The Future Union Group is dedicated to supporting sustainable investments across Africa, focusing on projects that stimulate growth and strengthen regional economies.