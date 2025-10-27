Stakeholders chart course for stronger African real estate market

By Efe Onodjae

The second day of the GIDI Intra-Africa Realtors’ Conference (IARC) 2025 in Kenya placed Public–Private Partnership (PPP) at the heart of discussions on how to strengthen Africa’s real estate ecosystem, with experts and government officials calling for stronger institutions, innovation, and collaborative policy frameworks to drive sustainable growth across the continent.

Setting the tone for the day, Tony Kolawole, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire, emphasised the critical role of credible institutions in anchoring Africa’s growing property market. “No market grows beyond the strength of its institutions,” Kolawole said.

Following his remarks, Emmanuel Abikoye described brokerage networks as the “arteries” of the property market, linking supply, demand, and investment capital across cities and borders.

In his presentation on “Operational Intelligence: Building Scalable Real Estate Enterprises in Africa,” Ayorinde Ejioye, Chief Operating Officer of GIDI Real Estate Investment Limited, underscored the need for systemisation and long-term strategic planning. “Real estate can’t scale on vibes. It scales on systems,” he said, stressing that Africa’s property sector must be built on structure, not sentiment.

Also speaking, Summy Smart Francis highlighted the importance of home-grown innovation, urging African developers to prioritise local realities over foreign templates.

The afternoon session, themed “The Importance of Public–Private Partnership in Real Estate Integration,” brought together Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development; Summy Smart Francis; Emmanuel Abikoye; and Tony Kolawole, with Ejioye moderating the panel.

Discussions centred on how PPP could help bridge Africa’s housing and infrastructure deficit while promoting predictable regulatory systems and investor confidence.

Abikoye noted that uncertainty in regulatory processes remains one of the biggest barriers to private sector participation. “We need clear frameworks and predictable approval processes. PPP shouldn’t be seen as a nice-to-have — it must become the way we operate,” he said.

Speaking on the same panel, Summy Smart Francis called for shared responsibility between the public and private sectors. “Government must provide the backbone, but the private sector has the innovation and capacity to execute. PPP creates shared responsibility, and shared responsibility leads to shared prosperity,” he noted.

In his contribution, Kolawole stressed the need for structured collaboration. “We must build platforms where government and private developers can co-invest in long-term projects. That’s how we build at scale,” he added.

Moderating the panel, Ejioye emphasised that PPPs go beyond financing models. “It’s about shared accountability. Government provides the enabling environment; the private sector brings capital, innovation, and execution discipline. If we align both, we build markets that last,” he stated.

He added that well-structured PPP models can foster trust, attract institutional investors, and drive sustainable growth across the continent.

The session ended with a broad consensus among speakers that PPP remains the next frontier for Africa’s real estate development, as the synergy between regulatory clarity and private sector innovation holds the key to faster infrastructure delivery and market integration.

For GIDI Real Estate, organisers of the conference, Day 2 reaffirmed its strategic focus on institution building, operational excellence, and regional collaboration, three pillars it believes are crucial to shaping the future of Africa’s property market.