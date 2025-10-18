Stakeholders call for empowerment on White Cane Safety Day

By OLAYINKA LATONA

LAGOS — Stakeholders have called for greater empowerment and the creation of an enabling environment for persons with visual impairments in commemoration of the 2025 International White Cane and Safety Day.

The call was made during a charity walk organized by the Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB), Lagos State Chapter, in partnership with the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) and other corporate organizations.

The event, themed “White Cane, My Identity: Promoting an Inclusive and Safety Culture for the Blind,” featured a walk from Onigbongbo Market in Maryland to St. Paul African Church in Ilupeju. Participants carried placards with inscriptions such as “Accessibility is not a privilege, it’s a right,” and “Don’t pity the blind, partner with us.”

In his address, the General Secretary/CEO of BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, represented by the Deputy Manager, Research, Literacy & Programmes, Mr. Temitope Omogbemi, reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to its partnership with NAB. He highlighted BSN’s ongoing support, including the provision of free Braille Bibles and the organization of Bible quizzes for visually impaired persons.

The Chairman of NAB, Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Babatunde Safiu, emphasized that the white cane remains a critical tool for independence and mobility. He urged government agencies to create a more accessible environment to enable visually impaired persons to navigate public spaces safely and confidently.

Echoing this view, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Adeola Aina, said the walk was aimed at showcasing the abilities of the blind community and advocating for inclusive policies. He called for the full implementation of existing legal frameworks, including the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities’ strategic plan.

Over 200 participants took part in the walk, which also received support from the Red Cross Society, Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank, and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).