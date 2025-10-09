SSANU, NASU stage nationwide protest over unmet demands

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Joint Action Committee, JAC of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU held a nationwide protest on Thursday to highlight unresolved issues affecting non-teaching university staff.

The unions stated that the protest aimed to address decades of neglected demands and the government’s failure to prioritize workers’ welfare in universities and inter-university centers.

Speaking to journalists, during the protest at Yakubu Gowon University in Abuja, Comrade Nurudeen Yusuf, SSANU Chairman and JAC leader, emphasized that the protest marked a renewed push for justice and fairness in the university system after years of stalled negotiations.

He noted that agreements dating back to 2009 remain unfulfilled despite multiple discussions and committees, including those led by Babalakin, Yayale Ahmed, and others, yielding no tangible outcomes.

“This is the longest labor negotiation in history. Non-academic staff continue to endure government insensitivity,” Yusuf said.

He outlined key grievances, including the unfair allocation of ₦50 billion in earned allowances, non-payment of two months’ salaries from 2022, unremitted third-party deductions, and unpaid wage award arrears of 25 percent to 35 percent

Yusuf added that meetings with the Minister of Education on September 19 and October 6 produced no progress, prompting the nationwide protest.

“We extended our ultimatum twice to allow for dialogue, but the government has not responded meaningfully,” he said.

Dr. Makulu Hasan, NASU President, echoed these concerns, condemning the prolonged neglect despite repeated strike warnings and calls for dialogue.

He criticized the unequal distribution of the ₦50 billion allowances, noting that NASU and SSANU received only 20 percent with some members entirely excluded.

Hasan demanded the immediate payment of withheld salaries and wage awards, urging the government to honor its commitments to restore fairness and peace in the university system.

Protesters displayed placards with messages such as “Honor Your Agreements,” “Pay Our Earned Wages,” and “End Empty Promises.”