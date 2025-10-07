Sproutly unveils laptop, tuition financing schemes for teachers, students at SproutFest 2025

Panel of discussants at the SproutFest PEPSO 2025 Teachers’ Seminar held in Lagos on Saturday.

Sproutly Tech Limited, a leading EdTech company providing financial and technology solutions for education, has launched two major financing programmes designed to expand access to digital tools and education financing in Nigeria.

The announcement was made at SproutFest 2025, Sproutly’s annual teachers’ seminar held in Lagos.

The event convened educators, private school owners, innovators and financial institutions under the theme “Bridging the Gap: Integrating Professionalism, Technology & Welfare Systems for 21st Century Teaching Excellence.”

The newly launched initiatives include the Teachers’ Laptop Financing Programme, which aims to provide one million Nigerian teachers with access to affordable laptop financing by 2028, and the Tuition Credit Programme, developed in partnership with the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation and Ecobank Nigeria to help parents conveniently and affordably pay school fees.

Sproutly added that teachers and parents can apply for the new financing schemes through the Sproutly platform at https://sproutly.africa.

Speaking at the event, Pierre Nwoke, Chief Executive Officer of Sproutly, said: “SproutFest is our way of celebrating education by turning ideas into action. With affordable laptops for teachers and tuition credit for families, Sproutly is helping Nigeria build a more empowered and future-ready education system. With over 1.9 million teachers nationwide, most of whom cannot afford digital tools outrightly, this initiative is about giving teachers the means to shape the future,” he noted.

The programme featured discussions around education financing, teachers’ welfare, financial sustainability, school management, and technology integration in classrooms.

Prominent panellists included Azuka Ezemakam, Regional Manager, Corporate Governance in Schools, Ecobank; Mrs. Adaobi Ekwuno, Lagos Coordinator, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN); Nissi Madu, Managing Partner, Co-Creation Hub (Technology for Schools and Growth); alongside representatives from Sproutly, Zoho, Oak Pensions, Providus Bank, and PEPSO.

Corporate partners including Zoho, Ecobank, Providus Bank, and Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) reaffirmed their commitment to advancing financial inclusion in education, pledging tailored solutions and credit programmes to empower schools, teachers, and parents nationwide.

The event also honoured long-serving teachers for their resilience, innovation, and lifelong dedication to nurturing the next generation.